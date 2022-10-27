https://sputniknews.com/20221027/new-swedish-government-under-fire-for-shutting-down-environment-ministry-1102748916.html

New Swedish Government Under Fire for Shutting Down Environment Ministry

New Swedish Government Under Fire for Shutting Down Environment Ministry

Although it was elected on pledges that it would tighten immigration policy and fight violent crime, the new government is expected first and foremost to... 27.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-27T09:14+0000

2022-10-27T09:14+0000

2022-10-27T09:14+0000

world

sweden

news

environment

scandinavia

ulf kristersson

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103697/81/1036978109_0:0:3219:1811_1920x0_80_0_0_4bc02800654face4f5e603537e890c05.jpg

Sweden has had a separate Environment Ministry for decades. But no more, as the new center-right government led by the Moderate Party has decided to close it down.After 35 years, the country's new government has made environmental policy the responsibility of the newly created Climate and Business Ministry, in effect merging environmental and business interests. Whereas before 1987 the Environment Ministry was part of the Agricultural Ministry, its updated version will be headed by Energy and Business Minister Ebba Busch of the Christian Democrats.This decision sparked outrage in the nation that has produced such "climate idols" and "environmental gurus" as Greta Thunberg, and is commonly seen as the epitome of eco-friendliness being hell-bent on going fully green and becoming climate neutral by 2045.In an open letter, 11 former environment ministers representing various parties called on Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and his government to reverse the decision and re-establish the Environment Ministry.Former Environment Minister Per Bolund of the Greens pulled no punches as he lamented the decision, warning of dire consequences.The editorial staff of Dagens Nyheter, one of the country's leading dailies, described the closure as a degradation of climate policy and the erosion of the post of environment minister, questioning the new government's commitment to the green cause.Journalist Peter Gustavsson at newspaper Aftonbladet went so far as to suggest that Prime Minister Kristersson may go down in history as “Sweden's Bolsonaro”, referring to the Brazilian leader's willingness to deforest the Amazon and drawing parallels with Sweden's less-green-than-expected policy.The new minority government, which emerged out of a tightly contested election that marked a rare downfall of the Social Democrats who dominated Swedish politics since the Thirties, comprises Kristersson's Moderates and their allies the Liberals and the Christian Democrats. However, Sweden's second-largest party, the right-wing Sweden Democrats, were once again left with no ministerial posts despite being proclaimed the winners of the recent general election. According to Kristersson, the Sweden Democrats will have a separate coordination group in the government office and have a say on key issues. Their stance appears to have influenced the government in pledges to tighten immigration policy and battle violent crime.However, the new government is expected to make economic issues the priority, as Sweden, like many other European nations, is saddled with soaring inflation and a burgeoning energy crisis.In September, the annual price increase nearly reached 10 percent, beating all expectations and coming in the wake of a spate of records set over the course of the year. Statistics Sweden singled out high electricity prices and rises in food and non-alcoholic drinks as the main drivers of inflation.Even Sweden's power supply remains at risk, as authorities have warned of looming power cuts this winter as the energy crunch has worsened. According to the country's Civil Contingencies Agency (MSB), power rationing could affect traffic lights, trams, heating and communications.

https://sputniknews.com/20221026/hard-and-cold-winter-ahead-major-swedish-bank-warns-1102660034.html

sweden

scandinavia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Igor Kuznetsov

Igor Kuznetsov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Igor Kuznetsov

sweden, news, environment, scandinavia, ulf kristersson