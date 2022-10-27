International
BREAKING: West's Policy Toward Other Countries 'Dirty, Bloody,' Denies Nations Right to Sovereignty: Putin
- Sputnik International, 1920
Africa
Get the latest Africa news from Sputnik International: breaking news, photos, videos, analysis, and features.
https://sputniknews.com/20221027/man-shot-outside-russian-embassy-in-zimbabwe-1102769048.html
Man Shot Outside Russian Embassy in Zimbabwe
Man Shot Outside Russian Embassy in Zimbabwe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A man has been seriously injured in a shooting outside the Russian Embassy in the capital of Zimbabwe, Harare, national police spokesman... 27.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-27T13:48+0000
2022-10-27T13:51+0000
africa
zimbabwe
harare
shooting
russia
embassy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1b/1102768902_0:74:3000:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_ef7e2599dab138f5343916b28319b9af.jpg
"We confirm that there has been a shooting incident at Russian Embassy where a suspect approached a policeman on duty and as a result there was a shooting incident," Assistant Commissioner Nyathi was quoted by The Herald newspaper as saying.Nyathi said that the incident occurred on Wednesday at 19:20 local time (17:20 GMT), adding that the 24-year-old suspect was taken to the Parirenyatwa General Hospital.Police have launched an investigation into the reasons for the shooting and why the man turned to the police officer, Nyathi noted.Sputnik has not yet received a comment from the embassy.
zimbabwe
harare
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1b/1102768902_276:0:2724:1836_1920x0_80_0_0_580841db36ea4a59b8e52fa9fd324a69.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
zimbabwe, harare, shooting, russia, embassy
zimbabwe, harare, shooting, russia, embassy

Man Shot Outside Russian Embassy in Zimbabwe

13:48 GMT 27.10.2022 (Updated: 13:51 GMT 27.10.2022)
© AP Photo / Tsvangirayi MukwazhiAn ambulance is seen outside Zimbabwe's parliament following scuffles between police and opposition members of parliament during the 2018 Budget presentation in Harare, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Police forcibly removed some opposition members of parliament after they refused to stand up for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, being accused of disrespect before police were called and scuffles ensued.
An ambulance is seen outside Zimbabwe's parliament following scuffles between police and opposition members of parliament during the 2018 Budget presentation in Harare, Thursday, Nov. 22, 2018. Police forcibly removed some opposition members of parliament after they refused to stand up for President Emmerson Mnangagwa, being accused of disrespect before police were called and scuffles ensued. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2022
© AP Photo / Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A man has been seriously injured in a shooting outside the Russian Embassy in the capital of Zimbabwe, Harare, national police spokesman Paul Nyathi said on Thursday.
"We confirm that there has been a shooting incident at Russian Embassy where a suspect approached a policeman on duty and as a result there was a shooting incident," Assistant Commissioner Nyathi was quoted by The Herald newspaper as saying.
Nyathi said that the incident occurred on Wednesday at 19:20 local time (17:20 GMT), adding that the 24-year-old suspect was taken to the Parirenyatwa General Hospital.
Police have launched an investigation into the reasons for the shooting and why the man turned to the police officer, Nyathi noted.
Sputnik has not yet received a comment from the embassy.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала