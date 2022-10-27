https://sputniknews.com/20221027/liar-in-chief-delhi-government-under-fire-over-enormous-garbage-site-1102760613.html

'Liar in Chief': Delhi Government Under Fire Over Enormous Garbage Site

Rubbish in the Indian capital is a deeply contentious issue and can get politicians slinging mud at each other. Meanwhile, Delhi's ruling Aam Aadmi Party has... 27.10.2022, Sputnik International

Delhi's State Chief Arvind Kejriwal came under fire again, as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentarian Gautam Gambhir accused him of political opportunism on Thursday for visiting the city's Ghazipur garbage dumping site."I've been to the Ghazipur mountain eight times since 2019, and the state chief did not [bother to] come, even though I asked him again and again," Gambhir exclaimed on Twitter, before labeling Kejriwal "a frog that emerges only during rains", and described him as a "liar in chief".The Ghazipur landfill falls under the responsibility of East Delhi, Gambhir's parliamentary constituency.The BJP and AAP workers had a major confrontation after AAP leader Kejriwal arrived in Ghazipur. As BJP members raised black flags and shouted slogans against Kejriwal, AAP's members shouted slogans against their political opponents."For once, I urge BJP voters to forget party affiliations. We will clean up Delhi. I want to tell the mothers in Delhi, vote for your son who took you to pilgrimages," Kejriwal said in response to the protests.Calling the landfill sites in Delhi "mountains of garbage", the AAP has pointed the finger at the BJP, accusing them of failing on this issue. Countering the AAP's accusations, the BJP argued that the Kejriwal-led government hasn't provided adequate funds to the municipality. According to an MCD report published in August this year, 27.6Mln tonnes of garbage at present occupies space at three dumping sites in Ghazipur, Bhalswa, and Okhla.

