India's Trade With China Surges $103Bln Despite Border Impasses

India's Trade With China Surges $103Bln Despite Border Impasses

India-China bilateral trade surged to $103.6 billion in the first nine months of 2022, with a massive growth of 31 percent in exports, the data released by the Chinese General Administration of Customs (GAC) shows.India’s exports to China between January-September stood at $13.97 billion, widening the trade deficit to $75.7 billion in 2022. In 2021, the trade deficit for the entire year was only $69.38 billion.China became India's top trading partner with a record volume of $125 billion in 2021 -- the same the year when over 60,000 troops were deployed at forward positions by each side over the Ladakh stand-off. “The last few years have been a period of serious challenge, both for the relationship and for the prospects of the continent. The continuation of the current impasse will not benefit either India or China. New normals of posture will inevitably lead to new normals of responses,” the Indian Foreign Minister added. New Delhi has been asserting that the standoff on the Line of Actual Control (LoC) cannot be put in its “appropriate place”, as Beijing asks, while relations in other areas such as trade are going forward.Last month, the two countries completed the disengagement in the Gogra-Hot Springs following a year of negotiations. However, the border issues have yet to be resolved in other outstanding areas such as Depsang plains and Demchok.

