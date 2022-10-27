https://sputniknews.com/20221027/indian-cricket-board-to-give-equal-match-fee-to-men--women-players-1102755373.html

Indian Cricket Board to Give Equal Match Fee to Men & Women Players

Indian Cricket Board to Give Equal Match Fee to Men & Women Players

In a historic move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the governing body of the sport in the country, on Thursday announced equal pay for men and women cricketers that are part of the national team.The Indian cricket board's secretary, Jay Shah, took to social media to announce the move.Shah also revealed the players' match fees across the three formats of the sport - Tests, One Day Internationals (ODIs), and T20Is.Harbhajan Singh, former Indian spinner and two-time World Cup winner, praised the country's cricketing governing body for announcing an equal pay structure for both men and women.Coming back to the performance of the Indian women's team, the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side defeated Sri Lanka to claim the Asia Cup title in Bangladesh earlier this month. Before that, they clinched the nation's first-ever Commonwealth Games medal in cricket for India, winning silver in Birmingham in August.

