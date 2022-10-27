https://sputniknews.com/20221027/india-working-on-next-generation-launch-vehicle-for-space-station-1102766182.html

India Working on Next-Generation Launch Vehicle For Space Station

India has a number of big-ticket space projects planned for the future, starting with a mission to study the Sun next year. The maiden manned space mission of... 27.10.2022, Sputnik International

India plans to have its exclusive space station as the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) works on a new launch vehicle, R Umamaheswaran, the director of the Human Space Flight Centre announced on Thursday.According to the initial plan, the 20 tonne-space station would serve as a facility where astronauts can stay for 15 to 20 days.“We have plans for launching an India-specific space station by 2030-35. At present it is in the discussion stage,” Umamaheswaran said on the sidelines of the India Space Congress 2022 in New Delhi.The space exploration agency is aiming to launch the country’s first crewed space mission by either the end of 2024 or early 2025.The agency would also carry unmanned test flights at the end of 2023. “A test vehicle, which is the modified liquid stage of NGLV, will go up to an altitude of 15 to 20km. Then at different altitude levels, we will chart failures and test whether the crew escape system works,” he explained.

