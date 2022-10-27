https://sputniknews.com/20221027/france-vs-germany-ethiopia-updates-midterms-tighten-1102736886.html

France vs. Germany, Ethiopia Updates, Midterms Tighten

France vs. Germany, Ethiopia Updates, Midterms Tighten

Continual embarrassment for Congressional Progressives, and Germany and France try to smooth relations over lunch.

France vs. Germany, Ethiopia Updates, Midterms Tighten Continual embarrassment for Congressional Progressives, and Germany and France try to smooth relations over lunch.

Sputnik News journalist and analyst Wyatt Reed joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss ongoing protests and strikes across France, and how exactly the Congressional Progressive Caucus botched their appeal to Biden for direct negotiations with Russia.Independent journalist Hermela Aregawi discusses the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia, including advances by the Ethiopian forces into TPLF strongholds, the hope of peace talks in South Africa, and how Ethiopians are experiencing life throughout the conflict.Journalist and writer for shadowproof.com Kevin Gosztola discusses what failed with Biden’s plan with Saudi Arabia to relieve fuel prices, questions about John Fetterman’s viability after a disappointing debate performance, the effect of early voting in midterm races, and Chelsea Manning’s new book.Mohawk activist and educator John Kane discusses the abuse of native children in Catholic residential schools, why New York state seems to be permissive with tribal marijuana commerce, and Governor Kathy Hochul’s hostile policies towards native nations.The Misfits also discuss price gouging in cancer drugs, votes on a possible railway contract and some Republican claims that Donald Trump won’t be the GOP presidential nominee.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

