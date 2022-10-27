International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Political Misfits
Political Misfits bring you news, politics and culture from the belly of Washington DC without the red and blue treatment. Informed by progressive politics, class analysis and anti-war activism, we break down the day's pressing economic, social and political stories from perspectives often ignored.
https://sputniknews.com/20221027/france-vs-germany-ethiopia-updates-midterms-tighten-1102736886.html
France vs. Germany, Ethiopia Updates, Midterms Tighten
France vs. Germany, Ethiopia Updates, Midterms Tighten
Continual embarrassment for Congressional Progressives, and Germany and France try to smooth relations over lunch. 27.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-27T04:29+0000
2022-10-27T10:31+0000
political misfits
france
ukraine
ethiopia
midterms
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1a/1102736740_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_adc438d0019f0ca38a4d6af9aa4975e2.png
France vs. Germany, Ethiopia Updates, Midterms Tighten
Continual embarrassment for Congressional Progressives, and Germany and France try to smooth relations over lunch.
Sputnik News journalist and analyst Wyatt Reed joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss ongoing protests and strikes across France, and how exactly the Congressional Progressive Caucus botched their appeal to Biden for direct negotiations with Russia.Independent journalist Hermela Aregawi discusses the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia, including advances by the Ethiopian forces into TPLF strongholds, the hope of peace talks in South Africa, and how Ethiopians are experiencing life throughout the conflict.Journalist and writer for shadowproof.com Kevin Gosztola discusses what failed with Biden’s plan with Saudi Arabia to relieve fuel prices, questions about John Fetterman’s viability after a disappointing debate performance, the effect of early voting in midterm races, and Chelsea Manning’s new book.Mohawk activist and educator John Kane discusses the abuse of native children in Catholic residential schools, why New York state seems to be permissive with tribal marijuana commerce, and Governor Kathy Hochul’s hostile policies towards native nations.The Misfits also discuss price gouging in cancer drugs, votes on a possible railway contract and some Republican claims that Donald Trump won’t be the GOP presidential nominee.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
france
ukraine
ethiopia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1a/1102736740_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fa67a08f86fa5a7ce5510c73a853affb.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
france, ukraine, ethiopia, midterms, аудио, radio
france, ukraine, ethiopia, midterms, аудио, radio

France vs. Germany, Ethiopia Updates, Midterms Tighten

04:29 GMT 27.10.2022 (Updated: 10:31 GMT 27.10.2022)
Political Misfits
France vs. Germany, Ethiopia Updates, Midterms Tighten
Subscribe
International
India
Michelle Witte - Sputnik International
Michelle Witte
All materialsWrite to the author
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
Continual embarrassment for Congressional Progressives, and Germany and France try to smooth relations over lunch.
Sputnik News journalist and analyst Wyatt Reed joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss ongoing protests and strikes across France, and how exactly the Congressional Progressive Caucus botched their appeal to Biden for direct negotiations with Russia.
Independent journalist Hermela Aregawi discusses the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia, including advances by the Ethiopian forces into TPLF strongholds, the hope of peace talks in South Africa, and how Ethiopians are experiencing life throughout the conflict.
Journalist and writer for shadowproof.com Kevin Gosztola discusses what failed with Biden’s plan with Saudi Arabia to relieve fuel prices, questions about John Fetterman’s viability after a disappointing debate performance, the effect of early voting in midterm races, and Chelsea Manning’s new book.
Mohawk activist and educator John Kane discusses the abuse of native children in Catholic residential schools, why New York state seems to be permissive with tribal marijuana commerce, and Governor Kathy Hochul’s hostile policies towards native nations.
The Misfits also discuss price gouging in cancer drugs, votes on a possible railway contract and some Republican claims that Donald Trump won’t be the GOP presidential nominee.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала