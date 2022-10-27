https://sputniknews.com/20221027/france-vs-germany-ethiopia-updates-midterms-tighten-1102736886.html
France vs. Germany, Ethiopia Updates, Midterms Tighten
France vs. Germany, Ethiopia Updates, Midterms Tighten
Continual embarrassment for Congressional Progressives, and Germany and France try to smooth relations over lunch. 27.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-27T04:29+0000
2022-10-27T04:29+0000
2022-10-27T10:31+0000
political misfits
france
ukraine
ethiopia
midterms
radio
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1a/1102736740_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_adc438d0019f0ca38a4d6af9aa4975e2.png
France vs. Germany, Ethiopia Updates, Midterms Tighten
Continual embarrassment for Congressional Progressives, and Germany and France try to smooth relations over lunch.
Sputnik News journalist and analyst Wyatt Reed joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss ongoing protests and strikes across France, and how exactly the Congressional Progressive Caucus botched their appeal to Biden for direct negotiations with Russia.Independent journalist Hermela Aregawi discusses the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia, including advances by the Ethiopian forces into TPLF strongholds, the hope of peace talks in South Africa, and how Ethiopians are experiencing life throughout the conflict.Journalist and writer for shadowproof.com Kevin Gosztola discusses what failed with Biden’s plan with Saudi Arabia to relieve fuel prices, questions about John Fetterman’s viability after a disappointing debate performance, the effect of early voting in midterm races, and Chelsea Manning’s new book.Mohawk activist and educator John Kane discusses the abuse of native children in Catholic residential schools, why New York state seems to be permissive with tribal marijuana commerce, and Governor Kathy Hochul’s hostile policies towards native nations.The Misfits also discuss price gouging in cancer drugs, votes on a possible railway contract and some Republican claims that Donald Trump won’t be the GOP presidential nominee.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
france
ukraine
ethiopia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1a/1102736740_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fa67a08f86fa5a7ce5510c73a853affb.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
france, ukraine, ethiopia, midterms, аудио, radio
france, ukraine, ethiopia, midterms, аудио, radio
France vs. Germany, Ethiopia Updates, Midterms Tighten
04:29 GMT 27.10.2022 (Updated: 10:31 GMT 27.10.2022)
Continual embarrassment for Congressional Progressives, and Germany and France try to smooth relations over lunch.
Sputnik News journalist and analyst Wyatt Reed joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss ongoing protests and strikes across France, and how exactly the Congressional Progressive Caucus botched their appeal to Biden for direct negotiations with Russia.
Independent journalist Hermela Aregawi discusses the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia, including advances by the Ethiopian forces into TPLF strongholds, the hope of peace talks in South Africa, and how Ethiopians are experiencing life throughout the conflict.
Journalist and writer for shadowproof.com Kevin Gosztola
discusses what failed with Biden’s plan with Saudi Arabia to relieve fuel prices, questions about John Fetterman’s viability after a disappointing debate performance, the effect of early voting in midterm races, and Chelsea Manning’s new book.
Mohawk activist and educator John Kane discusses the abuse of native children in Catholic residential schools, why New York state seems to be permissive with tribal marijuana commerce, and Governor Kathy Hochul’s hostile policies towards native nations.
The Misfits also discuss price gouging in cancer drugs, votes on a possible railway contract and some Republican claims that Donald Trump won’t be the GOP presidential nominee.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik