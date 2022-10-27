https://sputniknews.com/20221027/eu-to-provide-kosovo-with-753mln-in-grants-to-curb-energy-crisis-von-der-leyen-1102760306.html

EU to Provide Kosovo With $75.3Mln in Grants to Curb Energy Crisis: Von der Leyen

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that the European Union will send $75.3 million in financial support to...

"Right now you need immediate support, immediate financial budget support, so we will grant 75 million euros for the immediate support of vulnerable households, of vulnerable businesses and we will finalize all the necessary procedures till the end of the year so you can get the funding as of January for your budget," von der Leyen said during a joint press conference with Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani in Pristina.In addition, von der Leyen invited Kosovo to join the EU gas purchase platform.On Wednesday, von der Leyen said that the EU would provide North Macedonia with 80 million euros in grants as part of a support package for the Balkan states. She also invited North Macedonia to join the European joint procurement plan for gas.Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices have accelerated their growth, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures. The EU has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas as it has pledged to end its dependence on fossil fuels.Last week, the European Commission proposed a mechanism to limit gas prices which could be triggered when necessary. Following the announcement, an EU official told reporters that not all member states of the EU supported the proposal.

