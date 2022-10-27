https://sputniknews.com/20221027/disgruntled-ny-post-employee-fired-after-hijacking-papers-twitter-calling-for-assassinating-aoc-1102784162.html

Disgruntled NY Post Employee Fired After Hijacking Paper’s Twitter, Calling for Assassinating AOC

Disgruntled NY Post Employee Fired After Hijacking Paper’s Twitter, Calling for Assassinating AOC

An employee of the New York Post temporarily took over the conservative newspaper’s social media account on Thursday, posting a series of lewd and offensive... 27.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-27T22:59+0000

2022-10-27T22:59+0000

2022-10-27T22:57+0000

viral

the new york post

aoc

fake news

tweets

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/02/1081955372_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c264d06c8d4d4f9882f5dbeea5e027a6.jpg

The employee managed to post at least seven tweets of fake stories before getting found out. The fake stories included made-up quotes from various politicians, including New York Republican gubernatorial candidate Lee Zeldin and New Jersey Republican House candidate Frank Pallotta, and Texas Governor Greg Abbott, as well as conservative activist Christopher Rufo and Post journalist Miranda Devine.The fake story passed off as Devine’s called for killing US President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, about whose “laptop from hell” Devine has written a book. Another, seeming to be an imagined op-ed, simply said that “We must assassinate AOC for America.”The democratic socialist politician has received multiple death threats, including during the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol by supporters of US President Donald Trump.“The New York Post’s investigation indicates that the unauthorized conduct was committed by an employee, and we are taking appropriate action,” the paper said in a statement. “This morning, we immediately removed the vile and reprehensible content from our website and social media accounts.”

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

the new york post, aoc, fake news, tweets