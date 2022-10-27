International
Capabilities of Iran's Combat Drones
Capabilities of Iran's Combat Drones
Over the past decades, Iran has been able to develop and launch a considerable number of drones. Because of this, the country has been able not only to stop... 27.10.2022, Sputnik International
Iran uses drones in almost all major services, including the armed forces, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, the Air Force and the Navy.Iran has taken a leading position in global drone production both technologically and conceptually.Take a look at Iran's drone fleet in Sputnik's infographic.
Capabilities of Iran's Combat Drones

27.10.2022
India
Over the past decades, Iran has been able to develop and launch a considerable number of drones. Because of this, the country has been able not only to stop casting around abroad to buy such equipment, but also to enter the international unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) market.
Iran uses drones in almost all major services, including the armed forces, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, the Air Force and the Navy.
Iran has taken a leading position in global drone production both technologically and conceptually.
Take a look at Iran's drone fleet in Sputnik's infographic.
