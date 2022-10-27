https://sputniknews.com/20221027/canada-resists-indias-attempts-to-seek-action-against-sikh-separatists-1102755058.html

Canada Resists India's Attempts To Seek Action Against Sikh Separatists

Canada Resists India's Attempts To Seek Action Against Sikh Separatists

Delhi approached both the Canadian government and Interpol, requesting that they take action against Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a group banned under Indian law... 27.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-27T11:51+0000

2022-10-27T11:51+0000

2022-10-27T11:51+0000

world

canada

ontario

sikh

extremism

referendum

punjab

indian foreign ministry

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1b/1102758341_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_bac62d4c750da3586a6f06137b32b934.jpg

Unmoved by Delhi’s strong words, Canada's ambassador to India Cameron MacKay on Thursday extended support to “people of all faiths”, which, apparently, includes supporters of Khalistan as well. MacKay’s statement comes in the wake of India’s strong objection issued against the so-called “Khalistan Referendum” - a campaign in which Sikhs have been asked “should India-governed Punjab be an independent country.”The Canadian ambassador also emphasized that his nation supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.Delhi has been issuing diplomatic messages for months, but has seen little action on the part of Canada. In a fresh message to Ottawa, India asked Canada to prevent the so-called "Khalistan Referendums" scheduled for 6 November. The Sikh For Justice movement actively campaigns in the US and the UK for a referendum to determine Punjab's independence, hoping to establish a separate Khalistan."The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada,” it warned.

https://sputniknews.com/20220915/india-urges-canada-to-launch-inquiry-after-toronto-hindu-temple-vandalized-in-hate-crime-1100792719.html

canada

ontario

punjab

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rishikesh Kumar https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/04/1080055820_0:0:388:389_100x100_80_0_0_40018ee210946d65d49ffba4f4c008e1.jpg

canada, ontario, sikh, extremism, referendum, punjab, indian foreign ministry