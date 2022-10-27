International
Canada Resists India's Attempts To Seek Action Against Sikh Separatists
Unmoved by Delhi’s strong words, Canada's ambassador to India Cameron MacKay on Thursday extended support to “people of all faiths”, which, apparently, includes supporters of Khalistan as well. MacKay’s statement comes in the wake of India’s strong objection issued against the so-called “Khalistan Referendum” - a campaign in which Sikhs have been asked “should India-governed Punjab be an independent country.”The Canadian ambassador also emphasized that his nation supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.Delhi has been issuing diplomatic messages for months, but has seen little action on the part of Canada. In a fresh message to Ottawa, India asked Canada to prevent the so-called "Khalistan Referendums" scheduled for 6 November. The Sikh For Justice movement actively campaigns in the US and the UK for a referendum to determine Punjab's independence, hoping to establish a separate Khalistan."The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada,” it warned.
punjab
11:51 GMT 27.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / NARINDER NANUActivists of Sikh organisations hold swords as they shout pro-Khalistan and anti-government slogans after offering prayers on the occasion of the 37th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on June 6, 2021.
Activists of Sikh organisations hold swords as they shout pro-Khalistan and anti-government slogans after offering prayers on the occasion of the 37th anniversary of Operation Blue Star, at the Golden Temple in Amritsar on June 6, 2021.
© AFP 2022 / NARINDER NANU
International
India
Rishikesh Kumar
Delhi approached both the Canadian government and Interpol, requesting that they take action against Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), a group banned under Indian law. The SFJ advocates creating a separate homeland, Khalistan, to be carved out of India for those who belong to the Sikh faith.
Unmoved by Delhi’s strong words, Canada's ambassador to India Cameron MacKay on Thursday extended support to “people of all faiths”, which, apparently, includes supporters of Khalistan as well.

In Canada, we love people of all faiths. All faiths are welcome in Canada,” the ambassador replied when asked about Khalistanis carrying out anti-India activities in his home country.

MacKay’s statement comes in the wake of India’s strong objection issued against the so-called “Khalistan Referendum” - a campaign in which Sikhs have been asked “should India-governed Punjab be an independent country.”
The Canadian ambassador also emphasized that his nation supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India.

The Indian Foreign Ministry considers it “deeply objectionable” that “politically motivated exercises by extremist elements” are being allowed to take place in a friendly country such as Canada.

BAPS Toronto Mandir - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.09.2022
India
India Urges Canada to Launch Inquiry After Toronto Hindu Temple Vandalized in 'Hate Crime'
15 September, 08:20 GMT
Delhi has been issuing diplomatic messages for months, but has seen little action on the part of Canada.
In a fresh message to Ottawa, India asked Canada to prevent the so-called "Khalistan Referendums" scheduled for 6 November.
The Sikh For Justice movement actively campaigns in the US and the UK for a referendum to determine Punjab's independence, hoping to establish a separate Khalistan.

India’s Foreign Ministry also raised the issue of a sharp rise in "hate crimes [and] sectarian violence" in Canada, advising Indian students to “exercise due caution and remain vigilant”.

"The perpetrators of these crimes have not been brought to justice so far in Canada,” it warned.
