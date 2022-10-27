https://sputniknews.com/20221027/blinken-discusses-pressing-regional-matters-with-uae-president---us-state-dept-1102745798.html

Blinken Discusses 'Pressing Regional Matters' With UAE President - US State Dept.

Blinken Discusses 'Pressing Regional Matters' With UAE President - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan "pressing... 27.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-27T02:09+0000

2022-10-27T02:09+0000

2022-10-27T02:09+0000

americas

us

mohammed bin zayed al nahyan

uae

antony blinken

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/05/0f/1095530723_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_1b8c4e536ba9fedd0c069ff4fc028960.jpg

"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan," Price said in a press release on Wednesday. "The Secretary and Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the strong US-UAE partnership, discussed pressing regional matters, and spoke about ways to broaden and deepen their wide-ranging cooperation."Blinken thanked Al Nahyan for the UAE’s role, with Oman, in hosting US citizen Baquer Namazi after his release from detention in Iran, the release said.In addition, Blinken discussed the United States’ support for Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation there, the release added.Blinken and Al Nahyan also discussed the immediate need for a cessation of hostilities in northern Ethiopia, according to the release.

americas

uae

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, mohammed bin zayed al nahyan, uae, antony blinken