Blinken Discusses 'Pressing Regional Matters' With UAE President - US State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken discussed with United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan "pressing regional matters" as well as strengthening bilateral cooperation, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said.
"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken spoke today with UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan," Price said in a press release on Wednesday. "The Secretary and Sheikh Mohamed reaffirmed the strong US-UAE partnership, discussed pressing regional matters, and spoke about ways to broaden and deepen their wide-ranging cooperation."
Blinken thanked Al Nahyan for the UAE’s role, with Oman, in hosting US citizen Baquer Namazi after his release from detention in Iran, the release said.
In addition, Blinken discussed the United States’ support for Ukraine amid Russia's special military operation there, the release added.
Blinken and Al Nahyan also discussed the immediate need for a cessation of hostilities in northern Ethiopia, according to the release.