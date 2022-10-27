International
Bill Protecting Russian Language From Overuse of Foreign Words Submitted to State Duma
Bill Protecting Russian Language From Overuse of Foreign Words Submitted to State Duma
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A bill protecting the Russian language from the use of foreign words has been submitted to the State Duma, Russia's lower house, according... 27.10.2022, Sputnik International
Bill Protecting Russian Language From Overuse of Foreign Words Submitted to State Duma

The building of the State Duma of the Russian Federation on Okhotny Ryad Street in Moscow with the illumination on.
The building of the State Duma of the Russian Federation on Okhotny Ryad Street in Moscow with the illumination on. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.10.2022
© Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A bill protecting the Russian language from the use of foreign words has been submitted to the State Duma, Russia's lower house, according to the house's digital database.
"The draft federal law stipulates the inadmissibility of the use of foreign words, except for those that do not have commonly used analogues in Russian, the list of which can be found in normative dictionaries," the explanatory note to the draft law read.
To become a law, the bill must be approved by the State Duma, then it will be submitted for approval to the Federation Council, Russia's upper house, and then sent to the president of Russia for signature and promulgation.
