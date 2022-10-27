https://sputniknews.com/20221027/bidens-nightmare-of-republicans-winning-decisive-midterm-elections-may-come-true-1102733586.html
Biden’s Nightmare of Republicans Winning Decisive Midterm Elections May Come True
Biden's Nightmare of Republicans Winning Decisive Midterm Elections May Come True
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including how Democrats are losing ground in the final stretch of the US midterm elections.
Biden’s nightmare of Republicans winning decisive midterm elections may come true
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including how Democrats are losing ground in the final stretch of the US midterm elections.
Robert Inlakesh - Journalist, Writer, and Political AnalystMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystRobert Patillo - Attorney and Political AnalystIn the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts discussed the unrest in Palestine as Israeli forces raided a Palestinian group in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank with journalist, writer, and political analyst Robert Inlakesh.In the second hour, the hosts were joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about the International Ministerial Nuclear Power Conference hosted in Washington, DC, and how a major player in the nuclear arena was not invited.In the third hour, the hosts were joined by attorney and political analyst Robert Patillo to discuss the latest round of political debates ahead of the US midterm elections.
Biden’s Nightmare of Republicans Winning Decisive Midterm Elections May Come True
04:27 GMT 27.10.2022 (Updated: 10:29 GMT 27.10.2022)
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including how Democrats are losing ground in the final stretch of the US midterm elections.
Robert Inlakesh - Journalist, Writer, and Political Analyst
Mark Sleboda - International Relations and Security Analyst
Robert Patillo - Attorney and Political Analyst
In the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts discussed the unrest in Palestine as Israeli forces raided a Palestinian group in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank with journalist, writer, and political analyst Robert Inlakesh.
In the second hour, the hosts were joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about the International Ministerial Nuclear Power Conference hosted in Washington, DC, and how a major player in the nuclear arena was not invited.
In the third hour, the hosts were joined by attorney and political analyst Robert Patillo to discuss the latest round of political debates ahead of the US midterm elections.
