Biden’s Nightmare of Republicans Winning Decisive Midterm Elections May Come True

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including how Democrats are losing... 27.10.2022, Sputnik International

Biden’s nightmare of Republicans winning decisive midterm elections may come true On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including how Democrats are losing ground in the final stretch of the US midterm elections.

Robert Inlakesh - Journalist, Writer, and Political AnalystMark Sleboda - International Relations and Security AnalystRobert Patillo - Attorney and Political AnalystIn the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts discussed the unrest in Palestine as Israeli forces raided a Palestinian group in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank with journalist, writer, and political analyst Robert Inlakesh.In the second hour, the hosts were joined by international relations and security analyst Mark Sleboda to talk about the International Ministerial Nuclear Power Conference hosted in Washington, DC, and how a major player in the nuclear arena was not invited.In the third hour, the hosts were joined by attorney and political analyst Robert Patillo to discuss the latest round of political debates ahead of the US midterm elections.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

