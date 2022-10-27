https://sputniknews.com/20221027/belarus-terminates-two-international-financing-agreements-with-eu-1102750549.html

Belarus Terminates Two International Financing Agreements With EU

Belarus Terminates Two International Financing Agreements With EU

MINSK (Sputnik) - The government of Belarus has terminated two agreements with the European Union on financing under a decree published on Thursday. 27.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-27T07:01+0000

2022-10-27T07:01+0000

2022-10-27T07:01+0000

economy

belarus

eu

financing

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105443/23/1054432319_0:156:3001:1844_1920x0_80_0_0_8c1f7a626ffd3104f9a53c196ee49c68.jpg

"Based on Article 44 of the Law of the Republic of Belarus dated July 23, 2008, No. 421-Z ‘On International Agreements of the Republic of Belarus’, the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus decides to terminate: the Financing Agreement signed in Minsk on April 5, 2018; the Financing Agreement, signed in Minsk on July 6, 2020," the decree, dated October 25, published on the national legal portal said.The document goes into force from the date of its adoption.According to agreements between the parties, funds were allocated to support entrepreneurship, economic development in Belarus, and the implementation of a program on regional investment and competitiveness.

https://sputniknews.com/20211201/antony-blinken-us-preparing-additional-sanctions-on-belarus-in-coordination-with-eu-1091176907.html

belarus

eu

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

belarus, eu, financing