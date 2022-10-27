https://sputniknews.com/20221027/australia-joins-commitment-to-refrain-from-tests-of-anti-satellite-missiles-in-space-1102762099.html

Australia Joins Commitment to Refrain From Tests of Anti-Satellite Missiles in Space

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Australia has vowed never to conduct tests of direct-ascent anti‑satellite missiles, joining in its commitment countries such as the United... 27.10.2022, Sputnik International

"The Australian Government commits to never conduct destructive, direct-ascent anti‑satellite missile testing, consistent with our role as a responsible actor in space," the statement read.The ministries noted that such tests were dangerous, as they could lead to a large amount of debris in space, which threatens satellites and other space objects.In September, the US proposed a UN General Assembly draft resolution on destructive direct-ascent anti-satellite missile testing, which urges UN countries to commit to refraining from conducting tests of such missiles, which threaten the long-term sustainability of human activity in space.Russia, Belarus, China, North Korea, Nicaragua, Syria, and Venezuela, on their part, issued a joint statement saying that the draft resolution was "a step in the right direction," while noting the document had "significant omissions," as it did not envisage the elimination of already available weapons of that type, and thus could create an advantage for countries that already possess them.

