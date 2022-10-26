https://sputniknews.com/20221026/yars-missile-system-tula-submarine-2-tu-95ms-take-part-in-russian-nuclear-forces-drills---videos-1102723003.html
Yars Missile System, Tula Submarine, 2 Tu-95MS Take Part in Russian Nuclear Forces Drills - Videos
2022-10-26T12:15+0000
2022-10-26T12:15+0000
2022-10-26T12:15+0000
military
russia
drills
yars missile
tu-95ms
submarine
"The training involved the Yars mobile ground missile system of the Strategic Missile Forces, the Tula strategic missile submarine of the Northern Fleet, and two Tu-95MS long-range strategic missile carriers," , Chief of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff Gen. of the Army Valery Gerasimov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.The launches of the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile from the Plesetsk spaceport and the Sineva ballistic missile from the Barents Sea at the Kura training ground in Kamchatka were carried out during the training of strategic deterrence forces, according to the Kremlin.The exercises were planned earlier to test the readiness of military command and control bodies, launch combat crews, crews of warships and strategic missile carriers to fulfill their tasks, as well as the reliability of weapons of strategic nuclear and non-nuclear forces. Forces and means of the Aerospace Forces, the Southern Military District, the Strategic Missile Forces, the Northern and Black Sea fleets were involved in the exercises.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Yars mobile ground-based missile system of the Russian Strategic Missile Forces, the Tula strategic missile submarine of the Northern Fleet, and two Tu-95MS long-range strategic missile carriers were involved in the training of Russia's strategic nuclear forces.
"The training involved the Yars mobile ground missile system of the Strategic Missile Forces, the Tula strategic missile submarine of the Northern Fleet, and two Tu-95MS long-range strategic missile carriers," , Chief of the Russian Armed Forces General Staff Gen. of the Army Valery Gerasimov reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin
on Wednesday.
The launches of the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile from the Plesetsk spaceport and the Sineva ballistic missile from the Barents Sea at the Kura training ground in Kamchatka were carried out during the training of strategic deterrence forces, according to the Kremlin.
The exercises were planned earlier to test the readiness of military command and control bodies, launch combat crews, crews of warships and strategic missile carriers to fulfill their tasks, as well as the reliability of weapons of strategic nuclear and non-nuclear forces. Forces and means of the Aerospace Forces, the Southern Military District, the Strategic Missile Forces, the Northern and Black Sea fleets were involved in the exercises.