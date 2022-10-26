https://sputniknews.com/20221026/woman-says-dead-father-murdered-50-70-people-knows-where-the-bodies-are-fbi-investigating-1102741765.html

Woman Says Dead Father Murdered 50-70 People, Knows Where the Bodies Are, FBI Investigating

Woman Says Dead Father Murdered 50-70 People, Knows Where the Bodies Are, FBI Investigating

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System, which is funded by the US Department of Justice, there are more than 22,000 unsolved missing... 26.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-26T21:28+0000

2022-10-26T21:28+0000

2022-10-26T21:28+0000

americas

us

murder

serial killer

nebraska

federal bureau of investigation (fbi)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106652/53/1066525334_2:0:1782:1001_1920x0_80_0_0_7e9681d741bbbd48a8b20124765e08c8.png

Authorities, including the FBI, are investigating after a woman says her late father murdered dozens of people and she helped dispose of the bodies as a child.On Saturday, Lucy Studey was featured in a story in Newsweek where she made the astonishing claims. She says her father, Donald Studey, took 50 - 70 bodies up to a remote piece of property he owned about 40 miles south of Omaha, Nebraska. She says she and her siblings helped him dispose of the bodies, many of them thrown into a 100-foot well and covered with dirt and lye.Donald Studey died in 2013.Fremont County Sheriff Kevin Aistrope says that his office, along with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation and the FBI, are investigating the case. He says the three agencies are set to have a meeting as early as next week. An FBI source confirmed to Newsweek that at least one FBI agent will be attending the meeting.Aistrope says he took cadaver dogs out to the location and they indicated multiple spots where human remains may be buried.However, Lucy Studey’s sister, Susan Studey, denies the claims that her father was a serial killer. “I would know if my dad was a serial killer. He was not, and I want my father's name restored,” the elder Susan Studey told Newsweek.Susan Studey says the first time she heard of her father being a murderer was around a year ago, from her sister.Lucy Studey says she tried to tell authorities throughout her life, but few believed her. She says in elementary school she told teachers, principals, and priests, but they didn’t believe her; one even told her that secrets should remain in the family.While in middle school, she says she tried to tell law enforcement, but they said they could not trust the memories of a child. Roughly ten years ago, she managed to convince the sheriff’s department to send a deputy to the property, but the deputy could not find the well she described.Finally, Lucy Studey got in contact with a police officer from a nearby town, who believed her after she was able to quickly find the well, despite the changes on the land over the decades.Aistrope says the investigation is in a holding pattern until the three law enforcement agencies can meet and develop a plan. According to the handler who brought the cadaver dogs to the site, the next steps would be to bring out a sonar machine and then dig in any spots that may have human remains. Law enforcement will also need to bore into the well and, if any remains are found, excavate it.

https://sputniknews.com/20221013/chicago-tenant-charged-with-murdering-landlord-hiding-remains-in-freezer-1101828805.html

https://sputniknews.com/20220925/michigan-man-pleads-guilty-to-murdering-and-eating-man-named-kevin-bacon-1101192104.html

americas

nebraska

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ian DeMartino

Ian DeMartino

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ian DeMartino

us, murder, serial killer, nebraska, federal bureau of investigation (fbi)