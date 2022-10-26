https://sputniknews.com/20221026/who-are-the-likely-beneficiaries-of-the-highly-diverse-latino-vote-in-us-mid-terms-1102723781.html

Who are the Likely Beneficiaries of the Highly Diverse Latino Vote in US Mid-terms?

The research center noted that in only four years, the number of potential Latino voters has risen by nearly 5Mln people, representing a significant number of potential votes on election day, which is shaping up to be a close one between the Republicans and the Democrats.The expert said that, although Latinos generally lean towards the Democrats, the truth is that historically the vote of this demographic has been divided."Hispanics are generally not unified, they are not grouped together, they do not form a lobby, as happens with other racial groups. We could say, for example, that in Florida there are Hispanics of Cuban origin and there are Venezuelans - they all vote differently. For example, Mexicans in California are not the same as those in Texas", he explained.Ana Vanessa Cárdenas Zanatta, an expert in international politics and coordinator of the International Relations Program at the Anáhuac University, agreed with him, adding that the Latino American vote tends to be varied.Another point to note is the geography of migrants. Where does the Latino vote carry the most weight? According to Pew Research figures, California is home to about a quarter of all eligible Hispanic voters with 8.3Mln, and Texas has the second largest number of eligible Hispanic voters with 6.2Mln, followed by 3.4Mln in Florida, 2.1Mln in New York and 1.3Mln in Arizona. Together, these five states have about two-thirds of all eligible Hispanic voters.California is a state that has historically favored the Democrats, Zepeda pointed out. However, the opposite is true in Texas, where the vote favors Republicans, which is the same in Arizona. But the Latino community in the latter state behaves strangely: it supported Biden (Democrat) in the 2020 election.According to Cárdenas Zanatta, the hard vote in these states does not move with the Latino American vote, as they are swing states that have already defined their political stance.However, according to Zepeda, "almost 60 percent [of Latinos] are Democrats". The expert added that, in 2020, Latin Americans leant towards Biden. Yet, in view of the political decisions made by the US president, there could be a punishment vote by this sector of the population, which has also seen its finances affected by the effects of inflation.At present, the Democrats hold 221 of the 435 seats in the House of Representatives. The Senate is more even, as 50 of the 100 members are Republicans and the rest are Democrats. In the weeks ahead, the entire House of Representatives will be renewed and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate will be up for election.According to pollster FiveThirtyEight, as of 10 October, Republicans are ahead in the House race, and Democrats have a slight lead in the Senate race.

