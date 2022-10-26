https://sputniknews.com/20221026/venezuelan-opposition-leader-guaido-losing-washingtons-support---reports-1102661880.html

Venezuelan Opposition Leader Guaido Losing Washington's Support - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States will not interfere in the struggle for leadership within the Venezuelan opposition as current opposition leader Juan... 26.10.2022, Sputnik International

This decision will be another blow to Guaido, who enjoyed Washington's support in the period when he led an opposition uprising but has since lost influence amid the growing power of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the newspaper said.Last week, US media reported that the Venezuelan opposition, at a meeting with representatives of the US State Department, said that it would not support the "interim government" of Guaido. The Venezuela opposition is also considering distancing itself from Guaido, and the White House will not oppose this effort, reports suggested.

