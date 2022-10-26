International
Venezuelan Opposition Leader Guaido Losing Washington's Support - Reports
Venezuelan Opposition Leader Guaido Losing Washington's Support - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States will not interfere in the struggle for leadership within the Venezuelan opposition as current opposition leader Juan...
This decision will be another blow to Guaido, who enjoyed Washington's support in the period when he led an opposition uprising but has since lost influence amid the growing power of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the newspaper said.Last week, US media reported that the Venezuelan opposition, at a meeting with representatives of the US State Department, said that it would not support the "interim government" of Guaido. The Venezuela opposition is also considering distancing itself from Guaido, and the White House will not oppose this effort, reports suggested.
Venezuelan Opposition Leader Guaido Losing Washington's Support - Reports

07:02 GMT 26.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / FEDERICO PARRAFormer Venezuelan National Assembly president and opposition leader Juan Guaido speaks during a press conference in Caracas, on August 12, 2022
Former Venezuelan National Assembly president and opposition leader Juan Guaido speaks during a press conference in Caracas, on August 12, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / FEDERICO PARRA
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United States will not interfere in the struggle for leadership within the Venezuelan opposition as current opposition leader Juan Guaido’s support among political parties eroded in recent months, the Miami Herald newspaper reported, citing a White House source.
This decision will be another blow to Guaido, who enjoyed Washington's support in the period when he led an opposition uprising but has since lost influence amid the growing power of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, the newspaper said.
Лидер оппозиции Венесуэлы и самопровозглашенный президент Хуан Гуайдо выступает перед сторонниками у военной авиабазы Ла-Карлота в Каракасе - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2022
Americas
Venezuela’s Opposition Dropping Guaidó’s ‘Government’ in 2023
Yesterday, 03:33 GMT
Last week, US media reported that the Venezuelan opposition, at a meeting with representatives of the US State Department, said that it would not support the "interim government" of Guaido. The Venezuela opposition is also considering distancing itself from Guaido, and the White House will not oppose this effort, reports suggested.
