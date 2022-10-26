https://sputniknews.com/20221026/us-confident-un-may-adopt-measure-next-month-to-send-troops-to-haiti---senior-official-1102742556.html

US Confident UN May Adopt Measure Next Month to Send Troops to Haiti - Senior Official

US Confident UN May Adopt Measure Next Month to Send Troops to Haiti - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is confident that the UN Security Council will adopt a resolution next month to send a multinational force to Haiti to... 26.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-26T21:45+0000

2022-10-26T21:45+0000

2022-10-26T21:45+0000

americas

haiti

caribbean

us

the united nations (un)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/09/1083351753_0:61:1561:939_1920x0_80_0_0_5f627e0beac8ef3016fe063c66b94d25.png

"I'm confident that we will have something in early in November, both a resolution and leadership for the force," Nichols said during a press briefing.Nichols noted that the multinational force was requested by the Haitian government.The request was supported by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres who views the contingent as largely a police force with a military component to it, Nichols said.US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will discuss this matter when he meets with high-level Canadian officials later this week, Nichols added.Haiti is experiencing a long-term socio-political crisis, which worsened after the assassination of President Jovenel Moise in 2021. Over the past year, the inaction of the authorities has reportedly led to an unprecedented increase in the influence of the armed gangs that engage in extortion and kidnapping for ransom.

https://sputniknews.com/20221008/us-to-review-haitis-call-for-aid-to-address-humanitarian-security-situation-1101641756.html

americas

haiti

caribbean

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

haiti, caribbean, us, the united nations (un)