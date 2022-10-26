International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20221026/us-army-navy-complete-hypersonic-weapon-tests-in-virginia---reports-1102742197.html
US Army, Navy Complete Hypersonic Weapon Tests in Virginia - Reports
US Army, Navy Complete Hypersonic Weapon Tests in Virginia - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Army and Navy conducted almost a dozen tests related to hypersonic weapons at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, Reuters... 26.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-26T21:38+0000
2022-10-26T21:38+0000
military
us
hypersonic
hypersonic missiles
sandia national laboratory
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107924/84/1079248472_0:125:2400:1475_1920x0_80_0_0_325ed90780d4bb1eb60fa35cdbb3b617.jpg
The tests, run by the Sandia National Laboratories, evaluated the communications and navigation equipment for hypersonic weapons, the report said, citing a Navy statement. The experiments also evaluated advanced materials designed to withstand hypersonic conditions, the report said.The tests were meant to validate future aspects of the Navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike and Army’s Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon systems, the report said.The United States has been increasing investments in hypersonic weapon development in recent years amid progress made by Russia and China, whom the US views as strategic competitors.The extraordinary speed of hypersonic weapons are intended to overcome traditional defense mechanisms and reduce the reaction time of the opponent.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107924/84/1079248472_134:0:2267:1600_1920x0_80_0_0_75bfc247fc4b2bfa02d159d4f85001ca.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us, hypersonic, hypersonic missiles, sandia national laboratory
us, hypersonic, hypersonic missiles, sandia national laboratory

US Army, Navy Complete Hypersonic Weapon Tests in Virginia - Reports

21:38 GMT 26.10.2022
© NASAA team from U.S. Navy conduct a GQM-163 “Coyote” Supersonic Sea Skimming Target (SSST) launch Sept. 12 at Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The Coyote replicates a family of supersonic sea skimming Anti-Ship Cruise Missile (ASCM) threats for fleet training and test and evaluation of ship self-defense systems. (NASA photo)
A team from U.S. Navy conduct a GQM-163 “Coyote” Supersonic Sea Skimming Target (SSST) launch Sept. 12 at Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. The Coyote replicates a family of supersonic sea skimming Anti-Ship Cruise Missile (ASCM) threats for fleet training and test and evaluation of ship self-defense systems. (NASA photo) - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2022
© NASA
Subscribe
International
India
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Army and Navy conducted almost a dozen tests related to hypersonic weapons at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, Reuters reported on Wednesday.
The tests, run by the Sandia National Laboratories, evaluated the communications and navigation equipment for hypersonic weapons, the report said, citing a Navy statement. The experiments also evaluated advanced materials designed to withstand hypersonic conditions, the report said.
The tests were meant to validate future aspects of the Navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike and Army’s Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon systems, the report said.
The United States has been increasing investments in hypersonic weapon development in recent years amid progress made by Russia and China, whom the US views as strategic competitors.
The extraordinary speed of hypersonic weapons are intended to overcome traditional defense mechanisms and reduce the reaction time of the opponent.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала