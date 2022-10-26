https://sputniknews.com/20221026/us-army-navy-complete-hypersonic-weapon-tests-in-virginia---reports-1102742197.html

US Army, Navy Complete Hypersonic Weapon Tests in Virginia - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Army and Navy conducted almost a dozen tests related to hypersonic weapons at NASA's Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia, Reuters...

The tests, run by the Sandia National Laboratories, evaluated the communications and navigation equipment for hypersonic weapons, the report said, citing a Navy statement. The experiments also evaluated advanced materials designed to withstand hypersonic conditions, the report said.The tests were meant to validate future aspects of the Navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike and Army’s Long-Range Hypersonic Weapon systems, the report said.The United States has been increasing investments in hypersonic weapon development in recent years amid progress made by Russia and China, whom the US views as strategic competitors.The extraordinary speed of hypersonic weapons are intended to overcome traditional defense mechanisms and reduce the reaction time of the opponent.

