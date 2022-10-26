https://sputniknews.com/20221026/ukraine-has-been-turned-into-tool-of-us-foreign-policy-has-practically-lost-its-sovereignty-putin-1102709292.html

Ukraine Has Been Turned Into Tool of US Foreign Policy, Has Practically Lost Its Sovereignty: Putin

Moscow and senior Russian military officials have expressed serious concerns in recent days over Kiev's possible use of a 'dirty bomb' on its own territory to... 26.10.2022, Sputnik International

The United States has turned Ukraine into a tool to attack Russia, President Vladimir Putin has said."The country has factually lost its sovereignty and is being directly controlled by the United States, which is using [Kiev] as a battering ram against Russia, against our Union State with the Republic of Belarus, and against the Collective Security Treaty Organization and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) as a whole," Putin said, speaking at a meeting of CIS security and special services chiefs on Wednesday.Characterizing contemporary Ukraine as a "tool of American foreign policy," Putin suggested that Washington's "true attitude" toward its "satellites" is clearly seen in Ukraine, with the nation's territory "almost immediately turned into a testing ground for military biological experiments."The Russian president accused Washington of ignoring Kiev's talk about acquiring a nuclear weapon, as well as false flag provocations involving a dirty bomb, and instead continuing to pump the country full of heavy weaponry.

vladimir putin