UK, EU to Sign Deal for Quick Troops, Equipment Movement Across Europe, Dutch Minister Says

"I'm really happy that the UK will join because we are seeing right now how important the UK is, it is an important partner when it comes to military co-operation aiding Ukraine," Ollongren told British newspaper on Tuesday during her visit to the UK.The minister noted that the UK's plans to join the EU "military mobility" group, which it left after Brexit, are very much connected with the hostilities in Ukraine. Ministers from both sides are expected to approve the final deal in November, Ollongren noted.Military mobility group is an initiative of the EU to improve mobility of military personnel, equipment and assets within and beyond the bloc's territory. The initiative enables EU member states to ensure swift movements within the EU to enable a quick response to threats or emergencies.Since Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine on February 24, Western countries have been providing Kiev with humanitarian, military and financial aid. Moscow has denounced the flow of weapons to Ukraine from its Western allies, saying it adds fuel to the fire, and warning that any arms shipments on Ukrainian territory would be "legitimate targets" for the Russian forces.

