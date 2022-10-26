TikTok Star Emmanuel the Emu is Stressed, Doesn't Have Deadly Bird Flu, Keeper Says

https://sputniknews.com/20221026/tiktok-star-emmanuel-the-emu-is-stressed-doesnt-have-deadly-bird-flu-keeper-says-1102659598.html
Earlier, the handler of TikTok celebrity Emmanuel the emu, suggested that the internet sensation might have contracted the highly infectious bird flu. 26.10.2022, Sputnik International
Earlier, the handler of TikTok celebrity Emmanuel the emu, suggested that the internet sensation might have contracted the highly infectious bird flu.
Emmanuel the emu, whose videos have delighted millions of Internet followers, tested negative for the bird flu, according to its handler, Taylor Blake.
"Emmanuel Todd Lopez tested negative for Avian Influenza at two separate labs, swab, fecal and blood. He does not have the virus, and is not actively shedding the virus God is good!" Blake tweeted.
Blake explained that Emmanuel's illness might have been caused by stress.
"Emus are highly susceptible to stress. He was incredibly overwhelmed by the state coming in and euthanizing our flock," she wrote.
According to reports, wild geese carried bird flu to Blake's farm in South Florida, where the emu lives. The virus resulted the death of more than 50 birds in three days, leaving Emmanuel and a swan Rico as the only survivors.
Videos of Emmanuel went viral on TikTok thanks to the films made by Blake. While she records footage, Emmanuel stands nearby and looks at the camera as though he is going to smash it up. Blake then shouts her famous phrase "Emmanuel, don't do it!" and the emu backs off.