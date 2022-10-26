https://sputniknews.com/20221026/tiktok-star-emmanuel-the-emu-is-stressed-doesnt-have-deadly-bird-flu-keeper-says-1102659598.html

TikTok Star Emmanuel the Emu is Stressed, Doesn't Have Deadly Bird Flu, Keeper Says

TikTok Star Emmanuel the Emu is Stressed, Doesn't Have Deadly Bird Flu, Keeper Says

Earlier, the handler of TikTok celebrity Emmanuel the emu, suggested that the internet sensation might have contracted the highly infectious bird flu. 26.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-26T07:00+0000

2022-10-26T07:00+0000

2022-10-26T07:00+0000

viral

emu

tik tok

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1a/1102659453_0:1:586:331_1920x0_80_0_0_c2fc59037d0388fd72c4be620b789d88.jpg

Emmanuel the emu, whose videos have delighted millions of Internet followers, tested negative for the bird flu, according to its handler, Taylor Blake.Blake explained that Emmanuel's illness might have been caused by stress.According to reports, wild geese carried bird flu to Blake's farm in South Florida, where the emu lives. The virus resulted the death of more than 50 birds in three days, leaving Emmanuel and a swan Rico as the only survivors.Videos of Emmanuel went viral on TikTok thanks to the films made by Blake. While she records footage, Emmanuel stands nearby and looks at the camera as though he is going to smash it up. Blake then shouts her famous phrase "Emmanuel, don't do it!" and the emu backs off.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

emu, tik tok