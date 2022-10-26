https://sputniknews.com/20221026/three-men-convicted-of-giving-material-support-to-2020-plot-to-kidnap-michigan-governor-whitmer--1102734526.html

Three Men Convicted of Giving ‘Material Support’ to 2020 Plot to Kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer

Three Men Convicted of Giving ‘Material Support’ to 2020 Plot to Kidnap Michigan Governor Whitmer

A Michigan state court convicted three men on Wednesday of aiding a 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in retaliation for COVID-19 pandemic... 26.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-26T16:58+0000

2022-10-26T16:58+0000

2022-10-26T16:58+0000

americas

michigan

conviction

kidnapping

gretchen whitmer

militia

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1a/1102734698_0:98:3080:1831_1920x0_80_0_0_0dec3b0a2ce21d02eb891f36d6eb0772.jpg

The Detroit-area court found Paul Bellar, Joseph Morrison and Pete Musico guilty of providing “material support” for a terrorist act as well as gang membership and possession of a weapon while committing a felony - all three felony crimes that could land them in prison for 20 years.The three were members of a far-right militia group, the Wolverine Watchmen, who spoke openly of their hatred for government officials, including both elected officials like Whitmer as well as police officers. The jury heard testimony about their plans to lynch government officials, kidnap Whitmer at her vacation home, and prepare for the “boogaloo,” a far-right militia term for an impending civil war that they believed would be triggered by the kidnapping.The men dodged federal charges, despite being named in prior trials about the kidnapping plot. Two other trials earlier this year saw two men found guilty, two men acquitted, and two more freed following a mistrial.In a statement following the announcement of the verdict, Whitmer said the verdicts were “further proof that violence and threats have no place in our politics.”“This trial is another stark reminder that we must take an honest look at the state of our politics," Whitmer said. "Politically motivated plots, threats, and violence are increasingly common against public officials as well as everyday citizens. They are the logical, disturbing extension of radicalization, hatred, and conspiratorial thinking that festers in America, threatening the foundation of our republic.”Although right-wing vigilante groups have existed throughout US history, conspiratorial paramilitary groups began to emerge in their present form and politics in the early 1980s and were linked to numerous terrorist attacks, including the 1995 bombing of the Oklahoma City federal building that killed 168 people. Timothy McVeigh, the bomber behind the attack, was a member of the Michigan Militia, from whom the Wolverine Watchmen had reportedly split and who also took part in anti-COVID-19 regulation actions.

americas

michigan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Fantine Gardinier

Fantine Gardinier

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Fantine Gardinier

michigan, conviction, kidnapping, gretchen whitmer, militia