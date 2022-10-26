https://sputniknews.com/20221026/russia-turkey-gas-negotiations-proceeding-without-issues-source-1102663719.html

Russia-Turkey Gas Negotiations Proceeding Without Issues: Source

Russia-Turkey Gas Negotiations Proceeding Without Issues: Source

ANKARA (Sputnik) - Turkey's negotiation with Russia on gas price and payments is "constructive" and proceeding without any obstacles, a source in Ankara told... 26.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-26T07:58+0000

2022-10-26T07:58+0000

2022-10-26T07:58+0000

economy

russia

turkey

gas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101495/81/1014958198_0:0:4161:2341_1920x0_80_0_0_a0dcbf66f61fed2fb7271c12b9b35680.jpg

Turkey has requested a discount and an extension of payment for Russian gas until 2024. On Tuesday, Turkish Minister of Finance and Treasury Nureddin Nebati said that Ankara was expecting "good news" from Moscow.On October 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow could redirect gas transit from the Nord Stream pipelines, damaged by an explosion classified by Russia as an act of terrorism, to Turkey. The next day, Putin discussed the idea with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their face-to-face meeting in Astana. On October 14, Erdogan said that the two leaders instructed relevant institutions of the two countries to quickly begin work on the idea of creating a hub in Turkey for gas supplies to Europe.

russia

turkey

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, turkey, gas