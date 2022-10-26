https://sputniknews.com/20221026/rishi-sunak-faces-first-pmqs-after-cabinet-reshuffle-amid-clamour-for-general-election--1102658753.html

Rishi Sunak Faces First PMQs After Cabinet Reshuffle Amid Clamour For General Election

Rishi Sunak is gearing up for his first Prime Minister's Questions (PMQs) in the House of Commons on October 26, where he will face opposition Labour leader, Sir Keir Starmer who pronounced him a “weak” PM, who “who will have to put his party first and the country second.”Britain’s 57th Prime Minister, who was formally invited to form a government by King Charles III on Tuesday, was mocked by Starmer, UK media outlets reported, with the opposition leader telling his shadow cabinet:Starmer, whose Labor party has been leading in recent polling after the turmoil triggered by Liz Truss’s brief stint at Downing Street, 10, recalled Rishi Sunak’s legacy as Chancellor, saying:Starmer, according to a readout of the meeting cited by outlets, reminded his MPs that Sunak “has only ever fought one leadership election battle his entire life and ‘got thrashed’ by Liz Truss.”“No wonder he doesn’t want to fight a General Election,” the Labour leader quipped.Both Starmer and his deputy, Angela Rayner, reiterated Labour's demand for an immediate General Election after Sunak was confirmed as the new Tory leader.After having been the only candidate remaining in the Tory leadership race after ex-PM Boris Johnson and House of Commons leader, Penny Mordaunt exited the fray, the 42-year-old former finance minister became Britain’s third PM in a year on October 24.On Monday, Rishi Sunak, a practicing Hindu with Punjabi roots delivered his first speech outside No 10, admitting that mistakes had been made by Liz Truss.After the political and economic turmoil that his predecessor’s mini-budget of unfunded sweeping tax cuts, most of which had subsequently been U-turned on, generated, Sunak promised his agenda would be rooted in "economic componence and stability.” With tax rises and public spending cuts anticipated at the end of the month to deal with a cost of living crisis and record high levels of inflation,, when the Chancellor delivers his fiscal statement on October 31, Sunak warned of “difficult decisions to come".Sunak also reshuffled his cabinet on Tuesday, as he sought to form a government of "all the talents" and maintain unity within the largely fractured Conservative Party. Suella Braverman was controversially reappointed as Home Secretary just days after quiting for breaching the ministerial code. Dominic Raab has become deputy PM and Justice Secretary, with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Secretary of State for Defence Ben Wallace remaining on the team.Britain’s youngest PM of modern times held several calls with world leaders after being appointed PM on Tuesday. United States President Joe Biden, after congratulating Rishi Sunak on his appointment earlier during the White House Diwali event, said during the telephone exchange that “the UK remains America's closest ally", according to Downing Street. Sunak and Biden "reaffirmed the special relationship" between their two countries and "agreed on the importance of working together to support Ukraine.” Weighing in on the continuing row over the contentious post-Brext Northern Ireland Protocol, the UK PM and US President agreed to "preserve" the Good Friday peace deal that ended three decades of violence in Northern Ireland."The leaders looked forward to meeting in person at the upcoming G20 Summit in Indonesia," concluded Downing Street.In another call, made to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, the new UK PM assured that British support for the Kiev authorities would remain "as strong as ever" under his No 10 tenure.“The prime minister said … President Zelenskiy could count on his government to stand in continued solidarity," Downing Street stated.Zelensky was cited as saying he believed that “British leadership in defending democracy and freedom” would only get stronger," as he invited Sunak to visit Ukraine, adding:London has been one of the most vigorous allies of Washington in continuously funneling weapons to the Ukrainian military to prop up the Kiev regime, something that Moscow has repeatedly warned against as serving to prolong the conflict and fraught with further escalation.

