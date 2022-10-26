International
Ukraine Has Been Turned Into Tool of US Foreign Policy, Has Practically Lost Its Sovereignty: Putin
Putin Watches Strategic Deterrence Forces Drills - Video
All missiles fired during a training to test the strategic deterrence have reached their targets, confirming the designed characteristics, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.Under the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin, ground, sea and air strategic deterrence forces were trained, the Kremlin said, adding that practical launches of ballistic and cruise missiles took place during the drills.Previous such exercises led by Putin with ballistic missile launches were held on February 19, one week before the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.The exercises were planned earlier to test the readiness of military command and control bodies, launch combat crews, crews of warships and strategic missile carriers to fulfill their tasks, as well as the reliability of weapons of strategic nuclear and non-nuclear forces. Forces and means of the Aerospace Forces, the Southern Military District, the Strategic Missile Forces, the Northern and Black Sea fleets were involved in the exercises.The Russian Defense Ministry then published footage of the Kinzhal missile launches from MiG-31 fighters, firing of the Iskander tactical system, launch of the Kalibr cruise missile from a small missile ship, launch of the Zirkon hypersonic missile from a frigate in the sea, launch of an intercontinental ballistic missiles Yars, ballistic missile Sineva from the Karelia submarine, as well as sorties of strategic bombers Tu-95MS before missile launches.
26.10.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian President Vladimir Putin watched the exercises of the strategic deterrence forces and listened to the report of Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.
All missiles fired during a training to test the strategic deterrence have reached their targets, confirming the designed characteristics, the Kremlin said on Wednesday.
"The tasks envisaged during the training of the strategic deterrence forces were completed in full, all missiles reached their targets, confirming the specified characteristics," the Kremlin said in a statement.
Under the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin, ground, sea and air strategic deterrence forces were trained, the Kremlin said, adding that practical launches of ballistic and cruise missiles took place during the drills.
Previous such exercises led by Putin with ballistic missile launches were held on February 19, one week before the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.
The exercises were planned earlier to test the readiness of military command and control bodies, launch combat crews, crews of warships and strategic missile carriers to fulfill their tasks, as well as the reliability of weapons of strategic nuclear and non-nuclear forces. Forces and means of the Aerospace Forces, the Southern Military District, the Strategic Missile Forces, the Northern and Black Sea fleets were involved in the exercises.
The Russian Defense Ministry then published footage of the Kinzhal missile launches from MiG-31 fighters, firing of the Iskander tactical system, launch of the Kalibr cruise missile from a small missile ship, launch of the Zirkon hypersonic missile from a frigate in the sea, launch of an intercontinental ballistic missiles Yars, ballistic missile Sineva from the Karelia submarine, as well as sorties of strategic bombers Tu-95MS before missile launches.
