International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Political Misfits
Political Misfits bring you news, politics and culture from the belly of Washington DC without the red and blue treatment. Informed by progressive politics, class analysis and anti-war activism, we break down the day's pressing economic, social and political stories from perspectives often ignored.
https://sputniknews.com/20221026/progressives-ukraine-waver-dc-tipped-workers-covid-aftershocks-1102650253.html
Progressives’ Ukraine Waver, DC Tipped Workers, COVID Aftershocks
Progressives’ Ukraine Waver, DC Tipped Workers, COVID Aftershocks
Congressional progressives walk back an appeal for negotiations with Russia, and races tighten two weeks before midterms. 26.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-26T04:39+0000
2022-10-26T08:41+0000
political misfits
radio
midterms
russia
covid-19
travis scott
hyundai
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/19/1102650107_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_4e75e2330969025d50e4d0d04cdac911.png
Progressives’ Ukraine Waver, DC Tipped Workers, COVID Aftershocks
Congressional progressives walk back an appeal for negotiations with Russia, and races tighten two weeks before midterms.
Foreign affairs and military analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the letter by the Congressional Progressive Caucus and its fallout, whether the possibility of a ceasefire in Ukraine is a serious proposition, and Brittany Griner’s appeal verdict.Longtime service worker Ryan O’Leary, who was laid off from his downtown restaurant job during the pandemic and has organized for One Fair Wage, discusses ballot initiative 82, which would increase the minimum wage for tipped employees and why residents of the District and DC councilmembers should support the initiative.Labor attorney, human rights activist and author Dan Kovalik discusses Washington’s refusal to negotiate with Moscow, midterm bipartisanship among hawkish candidates, Hyundai’s investigation into child labor in their US supply chain, the widespread use of prison labor, and the funding crisis at the National Labor Relations Board.Physician and a professor of medicine at the UCSF Dr. Monica Gandhi discusses the state of the COVID-19 pandemic, whether we have to live with the disease forever, COVID-19 policies in schools, what happened to Monkeypox, and what viruses are on the rise as we enter the winter season.The Misfits also discuss changes in US home prices, Travis Scott’s Astroworld woes, and who is king of the rats.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
Michelle Witte
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/11/1082103644_0:1:240:241_100x100_80_0_0_aa1e89cc3422c54bfdeb46decb112e73.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/19/1102650107_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_0b775920c7306f658d224387a549c496.png
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
аудио, radio, midterms, russia, covid-19, travis scott, hyundai, ukraine
аудио, radio, midterms, russia, covid-19, travis scott, hyundai, ukraine

Progressives’ Ukraine Waver, DC Tipped Workers, COVID Aftershocks

04:39 GMT 26.10.2022 (Updated: 08:41 GMT 26.10.2022)
Political Misfits
Progressives’ Ukraine Waver, DC Tipped Workers, COVID Aftershocks
Subscribe
International
India
Michelle Witte - Sputnik International
Michelle Witte
All materialsWrite to the author
John Kiriakou - Sputnik International
John Kiriakou
All materials
Congressional progressives walk back an appeal for negotiations with Russia, and races tighten two weeks before midterms.
Foreign affairs and military analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the letter by the Congressional Progressive Caucus and its fallout, whether the possibility of a ceasefire in Ukraine is a serious proposition, and Brittany Griner’s appeal verdict.
Longtime service worker Ryan O’Leary, who was laid off from his downtown restaurant job during the pandemic and has organized for One Fair Wage, discusses ballot initiative 82, which would increase the minimum wage for tipped employees and why residents of the District and DC councilmembers should support the initiative.
Labor attorney, human rights activist and author Dan Kovalik discusses Washington’s refusal to negotiate with Moscow, midterm bipartisanship among hawkish candidates, Hyundai’s investigation into child labor in their US supply chain, the widespread use of prison labor, and the funding crisis at the National Labor Relations Board.
Physician and a professor of medicine at the UCSF Dr. Monica Gandhi discusses the state of the COVID-19 pandemic, whether we have to live with the disease forever, COVID-19 policies in schools, what happened to Monkeypox, and what viruses are on the rise as we enter the winter season.
The Misfits also discuss changes in US home prices, Travis Scott’s Astroworld woes, and who is king of the rats.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала