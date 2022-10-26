https://sputniknews.com/20221026/progressives-ukraine-waver-dc-tipped-workers-covid-aftershocks-1102650253.html

Progressives’ Ukraine Waver, DC Tipped Workers, COVID Aftershocks

Congressional progressives walk back an appeal for negotiations with Russia, and races tighten two weeks before midterms. 26.10.2022, Sputnik International

Foreign affairs and military analyst Mark Sleboda joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the letter by the Congressional Progressive Caucus and its fallout, whether the possibility of a ceasefire in Ukraine is a serious proposition, and Brittany Griner’s appeal verdict.Longtime service worker Ryan O’Leary, who was laid off from his downtown restaurant job during the pandemic and has organized for One Fair Wage, discusses ballot initiative 82, which would increase the minimum wage for tipped employees and why residents of the District and DC councilmembers should support the initiative.Labor attorney, human rights activist and author Dan Kovalik discusses Washington’s refusal to negotiate with Moscow, midterm bipartisanship among hawkish candidates, Hyundai’s investigation into child labor in their US supply chain, the widespread use of prison labor, and the funding crisis at the National Labor Relations Board.Physician and a professor of medicine at the UCSF Dr. Monica Gandhi discusses the state of the COVID-19 pandemic, whether we have to live with the disease forever, COVID-19 policies in schools, what happened to Monkeypox, and what viruses are on the rise as we enter the winter season.The Misfits also discuss changes in US home prices, Travis Scott’s Astroworld woes, and who is king of the rats.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

