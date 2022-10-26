https://sputniknews.com/20221026/progress-ms-21-cargo-spacecraft-put-into-orbit-1102657851.html
Progress MS-21 Cargo Spacecraft Put Into Orbit
Progress MS-21 Cargo Spacecraft Put Into Orbit
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Soyuz-2.1a rocket put the Progress MS-21 cargo ship into low-Earth orbit, now it will have to fly independently to the International Space... 26.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-26T04:20+0000
2022-10-26T04:20+0000
2022-10-26T04:20+0000
russia
progress-ms
russia
spacecraft
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0a/1082592957_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d154993da44473370b1e9e6761ba26f.jpg
The rocket was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome at 03:20 a.m. Moscow time (0020 GMT) on October 26. Docking with the station is scheduled for 5:50 a.m. Moscow time (0250 GMT) on October 28.The Progress MS-21 will deliver more than 2.5 tonnes of cargoes to the ISS - fuel for the station, drinking water, nitrogen to maintain the atmosphere on the ISS, resource equipment for the Russian segment systems, personal protective equipment, medical control and sanitary and hygienic equipment, new clothing, diets and fresh food, as well as other items.
https://sputniknews.com/20221025/roscosmos-progress-ms-20-raises-iss-orbit-by-880-meters-taking-station-away-from-debris-1102599834.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0a/1082592957_144:0:2875:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a7f64bf5a802faa27c52a1134b3ff661.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
progress-ms, russia, spacecraft
progress-ms, russia, spacecraft
Progress MS-21 Cargo Spacecraft Put Into Orbit
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Soyuz-2.1a rocket put the Progress MS-21 cargo ship into low-Earth orbit, now it will have to fly independently to the International Space Station (ISS) for two days, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the Mission Control Center in the Moscow region, where the launch was broadcast.
The rocket was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome at 03:20 a.m. Moscow time (0020 GMT) on October 26.
Docking with the station is scheduled for 5:50 a.m. Moscow time (0250 GMT) on October 28.
The Progress MS-21 will deliver more than 2.5 tonnes of cargoes to the ISS - fuel for the station, drinking water, nitrogen to maintain the atmosphere on the ISS, resource equipment for the Russian segment systems, personal protective equipment, medical control and sanitary and hygienic equipment, new clothing, diets and fresh food, as well as other items.