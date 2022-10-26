International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputniknews.com/20221026/progress-ms-21-cargo-spacecraft-put-into-orbit-1102657851.html
Progress MS-21 Cargo Spacecraft Put Into Orbit
Progress MS-21 Cargo Spacecraft Put Into Orbit
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Soyuz-2.1a rocket put the Progress MS-21 cargo ship into low-Earth orbit, now it will have to fly independently to the International Space... 26.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-26T04:20+0000
2022-10-26T04:20+0000
russia
progress-ms
russia
spacecraft
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0a/1082592957_0:320:3073:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0d154993da44473370b1e9e6761ba26f.jpg
The rocket was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome at 03:20 a.m. Moscow time (0020 GMT) on October 26. Docking with the station is scheduled for 5:50 a.m. Moscow time (0250 GMT) on October 28.The Progress MS-21 will deliver more than 2.5 tonnes of cargoes to the ISS - fuel for the station, drinking water, nitrogen to maintain the atmosphere on the ISS, resource equipment for the Russian segment systems, personal protective equipment, medical control and sanitary and hygienic equipment, new clothing, diets and fresh food, as well as other items.
https://sputniknews.com/20221025/roscosmos-progress-ms-20-raises-iss-orbit-by-880-meters-taking-station-away-from-debris-1102599834.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/0a/1082592957_144:0:2875:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_a7f64bf5a802faa27c52a1134b3ff661.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
progress-ms, russia, spacecraft
progress-ms, russia, spacecraft

Progress MS-21 Cargo Spacecraft Put Into Orbit

04:20 GMT 26.10.2022
© Roscosmos / Go to the mediabankThe Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with Progress MS-16 cargo spacecraft being launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome.
The Soyuz-2.1a carrier rocket with Progress MS-16 cargo spacecraft being launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2022
© Roscosmos
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A Soyuz-2.1a rocket put the Progress MS-21 cargo ship into low-Earth orbit, now it will have to fly independently to the International Space Station (ISS) for two days, a Sputnik correspondent reported from the Mission Control Center in the Moscow region, where the launch was broadcast.
The rocket was launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome at 03:20 a.m. Moscow time (0020 GMT) on October 26.
Docking with the station is scheduled for 5:50 a.m. Moscow time (0250 GMT) on October 28.
ISS - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.10.2022
Science & Tech
Roscosmos: Progress MS-20 Raises ISS Orbit by 880 Meters, Taking Station Away From Debris
Yesterday, 04:33 GMT
The Progress MS-21 will deliver more than 2.5 tonnes of cargoes to the ISS - fuel for the station, drinking water, nitrogen to maintain the atmosphere on the ISS, resource equipment for the Russian segment systems, personal protective equipment, medical control and sanitary and hygienic equipment, new clothing, diets and fresh food, as well as other items.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала