Pashinyan Says He Wants to Sign Peace Treaty With Azerbaijan This Year

YEREVAN (Sputnik) - Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Wednesday he wants to sign a peace treaty with Azerbaijan until the end of the year. 26.10.2022, Sputnik International

"I would like it [a peace treaty] to be signed before the end of this year. How realistic is this? I would answer this question as follows. I and the government will make every possible effort to make this a reality," Pashinyan told lawmakers, adding that, hopefully, works on the border delimitation will be completed before signing the peace treaty.Yerevan will initiate a meeting of CSTO leaders on the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, waiting for a clear assessment of the situation, Nikol Pashinyan said.The Armenian side — the government and society— expects from the CSTO a clear political assessment of the events on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and the adoption of a roadmap to restore the territorial integrity of Armenia, he stressed.In May 2022, Aliyev and Pashinyan instructed their foreign ministries to begin preparations for peace talks between Yerevan and Baku. However, the relations between the two countries soured once again because of hostilities that broke out between Armenian and Azerbaijan in the night from September 12-13, in an area unrelated to the breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region. Baku and Yerevan accused each other of shelling and reported losses in their ranks. Both countries agreed to a ceasefire by morning of September 13, which failed overnight. Another ceasefire went into effect on September 14.

