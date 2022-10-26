https://sputniknews.com/20221026/opec-decision-contradicts-earlier-us-talks-with-saudis-on-boosting-oil-output---kirby-1102743545.html

OPEC+ Decision Contradicts Earlier US Talks With Saudis on Boosting Oil Output - Kirby

OPEC+ Decision Contradicts Earlier US Talks With Saudis on Boosting Oil Output - Kirby

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The recent OPEC+ decision to cut oil production contradicts the talks between the Biden administration and Saudi Arabia on boosting oil... 26.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-26T22:13+0000

2022-10-26T22:13+0000

2022-10-26T22:13+0000

americas

us

joe biden

opec

saudi arabia

john kirby

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/10/1101905404_0:0:3009:1694_1920x0_80_0_0_eda9e63216c1145eb3b7fb72bcc0a559.jpg

"[I]t [OPEC+ decision to cut oil production] certainly wasn't in keeping with the conversations that we were having [with Saudi Arabia]," Kirby said during a press briefing on Wednesday.Kirby recalled that the United States discussed the issue with the Saudi leadership before and during President Joe Biden’s visit to the desert kingdom in July and there was an increase in oil production in the aftermath of his trip.Earlier on Wednesday, the New York Times reported that the Biden administration thought it had struck a deal with Saudi Arabia to ramp up oil production and felt duped when the OPEC+ then made the exact opposite decision.OPEC+ unanimously agreed in early October to decrease oil production by 2 million barrels per day starting in November in response to uncertainty in global energy markets. The Biden administration condemned the supply cut as short-sighted amid rising energy prices in the United States and Europe, accusing Saudi Arabia of aligning itself with Russia.Riyadh has rejected the accusations, saying that the decision to slash oil production was to stabilize the global market amid declining demand caused by slowing economies around the world.

https://sputniknews.com/20221026/namibia-may-join-opec-should-newly-discovered-oil-fields-prove-large-enough---official-1102742936.html

americas

saudi arabia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, joe biden, opec, saudi arabia, john kirby