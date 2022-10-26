https://sputniknews.com/20221026/moscow-outraged-italy-withdrew-russias-invitation-to-experts-group-meeting-on-mass-destruction-arms-1102718964.html
Moscow Outraged Italy Withdrew Russia's Invitation to Experts Group Meeting on Mass Destruction Arms
11:33 GMT 26.10.2022 (Updated: 11:58 GMT 26.10.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is outraged by Italy's decision to withdraw Russia's invitation to a meeting of the experts group of the initiative to combat the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday.
"We are outraged by the fact that Italy withdrew the invitation previously sent to Russia to the meeting of the Counterproliferation Initiative's Operational Experts Group that opens in Rome on October 26. We express a strong protest," Zakharova said in a statement.
Moscow views Rome's move as unfriendly, the diplomat added.
Zakharova stressed that Russia is distancing itself completely from any understandings and agreements that may be reached by nations taking part in the Rome event.
"We also proceed from the fact that the course taken by the West to politicize the work of the Proliferation Security Initiative (PSI), in principle, calls into question the legitimacy of all activities within the framework of the PSI. At the same time, we emphasize the continued commitment of the Russian Federation to the cause of non-proliferation, and its readiness to make a significant contribution to the achievement of relevant goals in cooperation with those partners who are really interested in this," the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
The Proliferation Security Initiative is aimed at creating a mechanism for the rapid detection and suppression of illegal shipments of Weapons of Mass Destruction
, its means of delivery and related materials. In 2004, Russia, Canada, Norway and Singapore joined the initiative.