https://sputniknews.com/20221026/methane-concentration-level-in-2021-reaches-all-time-high---meteorological-body-1102739862.html

Methane Concentration Level in 2021 Reaches All-Time High - Meteorological Body

Methane Concentration Level in 2021 Reaches All-Time High - Meteorological Body

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The most significant increase in methane concentration in the atmosphere over the past 40 years was recorded in 2021, the World... 26.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-26T20:26+0000

2022-10-26T20:26+0000

2022-10-26T20:26+0000

science & tech

climate change

carbon emissions

methane

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/17/1101125641_0:29:3072:1757_1920x0_80_0_0_eab12d6919840fb63feeb2df44e30477.jpg

The WMO reported that the atmospheric levels of three major greenhouse gases — carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide — reached new record levels last year.The reasons for this increase are unclear, but it appears to be the result of both biological and anthropogenic processes.According to the WMO, global emissions have increased after lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.WMO will present a separate report, State of the Global Climate 2022, at the 27th UN climate change conference in Egypt in November, where the effect of greenhouse gases on climate change will be demonstrated. According to WMO, the years from 2015-2021 were the seven warmest on record. The organization believes that the world needs to strengthen the exchange of information on greenhouse gases to make better decisions on climate mitigation efforts.

https://sputniknews.com/20221021/india-worst-hit-by-climate-change-induced-heatwave-among-g20-nations-1102488436.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

climate change, carbon emissions, methane