LIVE UPDATES: Two New NASAMS Systems Installed in Ukraine 'Today' - Raytheon CEO

On 23 October, Moscow told France, the UK, the US and Turkey it was worried that Kiev, according to credible sources in various countries, including Ukraine, was preparing a provocation related to the detonation of a "dirty bomb" on its own territory, so that it could blame Moscow for the use of weapons of mass destruction.
On Tuesday, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna, said that experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will go to Kiev and Zheltie Vody in the next few days to inspect facilities there after Moscow warned that Ukraine was building a "dirty bomb".
According to Russia's Defense Ministry, the Institute for Nuclear Research in Kiev and the Vostochny Mining and Processing Plant in the city of Zheltie Vody are engaged in preparing a provocation.
Earlier, the Russian mission to the United Nations sent a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres saying that the Kiev regime plans to develop a "dirty bomb" and then accuse Russia of using a tactical nuclear weapon.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
06:34 GMT 26.10.2022
Ukrainian Lieutenant Colonel Speaks About Crimes Committed by Ukrainian Soldiers Against Civilians
06:33 GMT 26.10.2022
Air Raid Sirens Go Off in Kiev, Odessa, Cherkasy, Kirovograd Regions of Ukraine - Authorities
05:54 GMT 26.10.2022
Indian Embassy Again Urges Nationals to Leave Ukraine
The Embassy of India in Kiev has reiterated its call on Indian citizens to leave Ukraine amid the recent escalation of the situation primarily caused by reports about the possibility of provocations with the use of so-called dirty bombs.
"In continuation of the advisory issued by the Embassy on 19 October 2022, all Indian citizens in Ukraine are advised to immediately leave Ukraine by available means. Some Indian nationals have already left Ukraine pursuant to earlier advisory," the embassy said in a statement released on Tuesday.
In addition, New Delhi posted recommendations on available options for crossing Ukrainian border with Hungary, Moldova, Poland, Slovakia and Romania. The embassy attached the list of required documents and contacts of Indian embassies in these countries.
India issued the first recommendation for its nationals to leave Ukraine on October 19 due to "the deteriorating security situation and recent escalation of hostilities" in and around the country. The relevant recommendations were also issued last week by embassies of other countries, including China, Italy, Iran and Tajikistan.
05:24 GMT 26.10.2022
Air Raid Alert Announced in Poltava Region, Local Authorities Say
04:49 GMT 26.10.2022
Sunak Expressed Hope He Will Soon Personally Meet With Zelensky - UK Government
New UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed hope that he would soon be able to meet with Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky personally, the UK government said in a statement.
Earlier, Zelenskyy said he had had a telephone conversation with Sunak and invited him to Ukraine. The UK prime minister, in turn, said Zelensky and the Ukrainian people can count on London's support.
"President Zelensky congratulated the Prime Minister on his appointment and wished him a happy Diwali. The Prime Minister thanked him and said he hoped they would see each other in person soon," the UK government said.
On Monday, former Chancellor of the Exchequer Sunak was elected the head of the UK ruling Conservative Party and, as such, the new prime minister for lack of other contenders. On Tuesday, King Charles III officially appointed Sunak to the post, while also asking him to form a government.
04:47 GMT 26.10.2022
Two New NASAMS Systems Are Being Installed in Ukraine 'Today' - Raytheon CEO
Two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) recently delivered to the US government are currently being installed in Ukraine, the company's CEO Greg Hayes said in an interview.
"We did just deliver two NASAMS systems... we delivered them to the [US] government a couple of weeks ago, they're being installed in Ukraine today," Hayes told CNBC on Tuesday.
The Pentagon did not immediately respond to Sputnik for requests for comment on this matter.
Hayes added that right now the US government has decided that it is going to only allow NASAMS into Ukraine and not the Patriot missile defense system, however, it is an ongoing topic of discussion between Raytheon and US officials.
Any final decision on whether the Patriot missile defense system will be deployed to Ukraine will come from the White House, Hayes underscored.
Ukraine expects to receive at least six more NASAMS as part of a $2.98 billion package of military aid for Kiev announced in August, but those are not expected to be delivered any time soon.
NASAMS are short-to-medium-range ground-based air defense systems that can defend against drones, helicopters, cruise missiles, and aircraft.