LIVE UPDATES: Two New NASAMS Systems Installed in Ukraine 'Today' - Raytheon CEO

Two New NASAMS Systems Are Being Installed in Ukraine 'Today' - Raytheon CEO

Two National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) recently delivered to the US government are currently being installed in Ukraine, the company's CEO Greg Hayes said in an interview.



"We did just deliver two NASAMS systems... we delivered them to the [US] government a couple of weeks ago, they're being installed in Ukraine today," Hayes told CNBC on Tuesday.



The Pentagon did not immediately respond to Sputnik for requests for comment on this matter.



Hayes added that right now the US government has decided that it is going to only allow NASAMS into Ukraine and not the Patriot missile defense system, however, it is an ongoing topic of discussion between Raytheon and US officials.



Any final decision on whether the Patriot missile defense system will be deployed to Ukraine will come from the White House, Hayes underscored.



Ukraine expects to receive at least six more NASAMS as part of a $2.98 billion package of military aid for Kiev announced in August, but those are not expected to be delivered any time soon.



NASAMS are short-to-medium-range ground-based air defense systems that can defend against drones, helicopters, cruise missiles, and aircraft.