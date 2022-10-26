International
Libyan Interim Prime Minister, Turkish Defense Minister Sign Military Cooperation Deals
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The head of Libya's Government of National Unity (GNU), Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar signed two agreements... 26.10.2022
"The second agreement included protocols for the implementation of the security agreement signed by the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord [of Libya] in 2019," the statement said.According to the statement, the signing ceremony was held in Istanbul. The first agreement envisions "the use of Turkish experience in improving the effectiveness of Libya's military aviation capabilities."Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the former head of Libya's Government of National Accord, Fayez Sarraj, who controlled only part of the territory of Libya, signed a memorandum on maritime zones and a memorandum on military cooperation at the end of November 2019.In February, the parliament sitting in the east of Libya voted for the candidacy of former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha for the post of prime minister. In March, ministers from the government formed by Bashagha were sworn in before parliament in the city of Tobruk. However, the current head of the GNU, Dbeibeh, had previously stated that he would not transfer power until the presidential elections, which turned into a dual power in the country.In May, Bashagha, after an unsuccessful attempt to place the cabinet in Tripoli, announced that the government would start working in the city of Sirte.
04:30 GMT 26.10.2022 (Updated: 04:34 GMT 26.10.2022)
CAIRO (Sputnik) - The head of Libya's Government of National Unity (GNU), Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh, and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar signed two agreements on military cooperation between Tripoli and Ankara on Tuesday, the press service of the Libyan politician said in a statement.
"The second agreement included protocols for the implementation of the security agreement signed by the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord [of Libya] in 2019," the statement said.
According to the statement, the signing ceremony was held in Istanbul. The first agreement envisions "the use of Turkish experience in improving the effectiveness of Libya's military aviation capabilities."
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the former head of Libya's Government of National Accord, Fayez Sarraj, who controlled only part of the territory of Libya, signed a memorandum on maritime zones and a memorandum on military cooperation at the end of November 2019.

In February, the parliament sitting in the east of Libya voted for the candidacy of former Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha for the post of prime minister. In March, ministers from the government formed by Bashagha were sworn in before parliament in the city of Tobruk. However, the current head of the GNU, Dbeibeh, had previously stated that he would not transfer power until the presidential elections, which turned into a dual power in the country.
In May, Bashagha, after an unsuccessful attempt to place the cabinet in Tripoli, announced that the government would start working in the city of Sirte.
