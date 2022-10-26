https://sputniknews.com/20221026/ivory-coast-launches-construction-of-its-first-biomass-power-plant-1102664957.html
Ivory Coast Launches Construction of Its First Biomass Power Plant
Ivory Coast Launches Construction of Its First Biomass Power Plant
The agreement on the project was signed on June 10 2021 as a crucial part of Ivory Coast’s National Action Plan for Renewable Energies 2014-2030, which aims to... 26.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-26T12:53+0000
2022-10-26T12:53+0000
2022-10-26T12:53+0000
africa
cote d'lvoire
ivory coast
biological
biofuel
biomass
plant
france
sustainable development
energy
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1a/1102725595_0:144:3129:1904_1920x0_80_0_0_3ff8cef9dc123deb93dfc39ab40390c4.jpg
Ivory Coast has launched the construction of the country's first biomass-fired power generation facility, a 46 megawatt (MW) project sponsored by France's state firm Electricite de France (EDF), the company in charge of the works said on Monday.Raphael Ruat, managing director of BIOVEA Energie, said that the plant would cost over 200 million euros ($199 million) and is expected to be operational in three years. Two 23 MW turbines at the plant, which is located around 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Abidjan, the economic capital of the West African country, will run on approximately 520,000 tons of palm oil waste purchased from local farmers in the Ayebo area. The project could reportedly increase the annual revenue of close to 12,000 farmers by almost 20%.The biomass power station consists of a transmission line, a substation, and fiber optic hardware designed for CIE (the utility provider, Compagnie Ivoirienne d'Electricité) to run and maintain. The facility, which is set to be the biggest in West Africa to run on agricultural waste, will produce 336 GWh of clean baseload electricity annually, enough to provide power for up to 1.7 million people annually, once the power plant is finished sometime in 2024.BIOVEA Energie is jointly owned by EDF, French company Meridiam, and agro-industrial corporation SIFCA from Ivory Coast. Apart from that, funds for the project were allocated by Proparco and the Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund. Moreover, in August, BIOVEA Energie signed a turnkey contract with CEEC (Energy China) on the plant's construction.Ivory Coast currently generates roughly 2,369 MW of power, primarily from oil and gas, and plans to reach 4,000 MW by 2025. Additionally, the country exports electricity to a number of its West African neighbors.
cote d'lvoire
ivory coast
west africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1a/1102725595_198:0:2929:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6f0d1c7ada03207db720b1efa0096fc8.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
cote d'lvoire, ivory coast, biological, biofuel, biomass, plant, france, sustainable development, energy, electricity supplies, electricity, west africa
cote d'lvoire, ivory coast, biological, biofuel, biomass, plant, france, sustainable development, energy, electricity supplies, electricity, west africa
Ivory Coast Launches Construction of Its First Biomass Power Plant
Kirill Kurevlev
Managing Editor
The agreement on the project was signed on June 10 2021 as a crucial part of Ivory Coast’s National Action Plan for Renewable Energies 2014-2030, which aims to secure 42% of its total energy production from renewable sources by 2030.
Ivory Coast has launched the construction of the country's first biomass-fired power generation facility, a 46 megawatt (MW) project sponsored by France's state firm Electricite de France
(EDF), the company in charge of the works said on Monday.
Raphael Ruat, managing director of BIOVEA Energie, said that the plant would cost over 200 million euros ($199 million) and is expected to be operational in three years.
"It's a project that responds to the needs of Ivory Coast, which is facing a growing demand in terms of energy," Ruat was quoted by Reuters as saying.
Two 23 MW turbines at the plant,
which is located around 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Abidjan, the economic capital of the West African country, will run on approximately 520,000 tons of palm oil waste purchased from local farmers in the Ayebo area. The project could reportedly increase the annual revenue of close to 12,000 farmers by almost 20%.
The biomass power station consists of a transmission line, a substation, and fiber optic hardware designed for CIE (the utility provider, Compagnie Ivoirienne d'Electricité) to run and maintain.
The facility, which is set to be the biggest in West Africa to run on agricultural waste, will produce 336 GWh of clean baseload electricity annually, enough to provide power for up to 1.7 million people annually, once the power plant is finished sometime in 2024.
BIOVEA Energie is jointly owned by EDF, French company Meridiam,
and agro-industrial corporation SIFCA from Ivory Coast. Apart from that, funds for the project were allocated by Proparco
and the Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund. Moreover, in August, BIOVEA Energie signed a turnkey
contract with CEEC (Energy China) on the plant's construction.
Ivory Coast currently generates roughly 2,369 MW of power, primarily from oil and gas, and plans to reach 4,000 MW by 2025. Additionally, the country exports electricity to a number of its West African neighbors.