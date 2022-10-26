https://sputniknews.com/20221026/indians-elated-by-sunak-becoming-uk-prime-minister-hope-for-stronger-ties-between-nations-1102742677.html

Indians Elated by Sunak Becoming UK Prime Minister, Hope for Stronger Ties Between Nations

Indians Elated by Sunak Becoming UK Prime Minister, Hope for Stronger Ties Between Nations

NEW DELHI (Sputnik) - The appointment of Rishi Sunak as UK prime minister is being met with excitement in India, as people are proud of his achievement and... 26.10.2022, Sputnik International

Sunak emerged as a winner by default in the contest to replace Liz Truss after two other contenders, House of Commons leader Penny Mordaunt and former Prime Minister Boris Johnson, had dropped out. While he was born in the UK city of Southampton to African-born Indian parents, he can trace his roots to the historical region of Punjab, specifically to the part that went to Pakistan after the partition.Though Sunak is definitely going to put the UK's interests first, he will also closely cooperate with India across all areas, the spiritual leader said,"As a believer of Hindu dharma he will also work for peace in the world," Saraswati suggested, adding that he was planning to invite Sunak to visit the ashram in Rishikesh, which King Charles III had already visited it when he was Prince of Wales.Many Indians have celebrated Sunak's success and are now anticipating a new chapter in the relations between the UK and India.Meanwhile, Tanishqa Singh, a computer science student at Sharda University in Uttar Pradesh, hopes that Sunak will give more opportunities to Indian students to study and conduct research in the UK."I also appeal to Indian-origin Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to return the famous Koh-i-Noor diamond to India," Singh added.Journalist Sanjay Mishra noted that India and the UK must access their untapped trade potential by signing the much-awaited free trade agreement.

