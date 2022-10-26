https://sputniknews.com/20221026/heat-related-deaths-in-india-have-risen-55-over-the-past-17-years---report-1102660304.html
Heat-Related Deaths In India Have Risen 55% Over the Past 17 Years - Report
Heat-Related Deaths In India Have Risen 55% Over the Past 17 Years - Report
Heat-related deaths in India increased by 55 percent between 2000-2004 and 2017-2021, according to the latest Lancet Countdown report released on Wednesday.The increasing heat and its exposure caused a loss of 167.2 billion potential labor hours among Indians in 2021, resulting in income losses equivalent to about 5.4% of the gross domestic product, the report said.The study comes just days ahead of the 27th Climate Change Conference of Parties,scheduled for on November 6-18 in Egypt, where India, along with a group of least developed countries (the G-77), is expected to seek "loss and damages" compensation, as worsening weather conditions hurt the economies of poorer countries the most.The study also estimated that more than 330,000 people in India died in 2020 due to exposure to particulate matter (PM) from fossil fuel combustion.Earlier, in July Indian government acknowledged the long spell of the heatwave this year in March-April.
Heat-Related Deaths In India Have Risen 55% Over the Past 17 Years - Report
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
Climate Transparency reported last week that among the G20 nations, India has emerged as the hardeset-hit state in terms of carbon emissions-induced rise in temperatures and subsequent economic losses.
Heat-related deaths in India increased by 55 percent between 2000-2004 and 2017-2021, according to the latest Lancet Countdown report
released on Wednesday.
The increasing heat and its exposure caused a loss of 167.2 billion potential labor hours among Indians in 2021, resulting in income losses equivalent to about 5.4% of the gross domestic product, the report said.
The study comes just days ahead of the 27th Climate Change Conference of Parties,scheduled for on November 6-18 in Egypt, where India, along with a group of least developed countries (the G-77), is expected to seek "loss and damages" compensation, as worsening weather conditions hurt the economies
of poorer countries the most.
“Because of the rapidly increasing temperatures, vulnerable populations (adults older than 65 years, and children younger than one year of age) were exposed to more heatwave days in 2021, and heat-related deaths increased by 68% between 2000–04 and 2017–21 a death toll that was significantly exacerbated by the confluence of the COVID-19 pandemic, globally,” the report said.
The study also estimated that more than 330,000 people in India died in 2020 due to exposure to particulate matter (PM) from fossil fuel combustion
.
Earlier, in July Indian government acknowledged the long spell of the heatwave this year in March-April.