https://sputniknews.com/20221026/heat-related-deaths-in-india-have-risen-55-over-the-past-17-years---report-1102660304.html

Heat-Related Deaths In India Have Risen 55% Over the Past 17 Years - Report

Heat-Related Deaths In India Have Risen 55% Over the Past 17 Years - Report

Climate Transparency reported last week that among the G20 nations, India has emerged as the hardeset-hit state in terms of carbon emissions-induced rise in... 26.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-26T07:58+0000

2022-10-26T07:58+0000

2022-10-26T07:58+0000

india

heat

heat

heat wave

extreme heat

death

death

death

death

death threat

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/1a/1102661213_0:321:3071:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8a2b95930de1fc45809070a0c327dae1.jpg

Heat-related deaths in India increased by 55 percent between 2000-2004 and 2017-2021, according to the latest Lancet Countdown report released on Wednesday.The increasing heat and its exposure caused a loss of 167.2 billion potential labor hours among Indians in 2021, resulting in income losses equivalent to about 5.4% of the gross domestic product, the report said.The study comes just days ahead of the 27th Climate Change Conference of Parties,scheduled for on November 6-18 in Egypt, where India, along with a group of least developed countries (the G-77), is expected to seek "loss and damages" compensation, as worsening weather conditions hurt the economies of poorer countries the most.The study also estimated that more than 330,000 people in India died in 2020 due to exposure to particulate matter (PM) from fossil fuel combustion.Earlier, in July Indian government acknowledged the long spell of the heatwave this year in March-April.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Deexa Khanduri https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/1e/1081607388_0:0:961:960_100x100_80_0_0_e9e931b8c1e18fb41f3074e2145d7a3a.jpg

heat, heat, heat wave, extreme heat, death, death, death, death, death threat, death toll, climate change, climate change, climate change, climate, climate, climate change, global climate, climate change, climate change denial