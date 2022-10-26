International
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Ex-Moldovan President Says Current Gov't Risks Leaving Country Without Russian Gas
Ex-Moldovan President Says Current Gov't Risks Leaving Country Without Russian Gas
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Moldova could end up without gas supplies from Russia under the current government, which fails to fulfill its contractual obligations... 26.10.2022, Sputnik International
"Chisinau might be left without Russian gas only through the fault of Chisinau itself," Dodon said, adding that "If there were a normal, pro-Moldovan, negotiable government in Moldova, it would agree with Russia, regardless of the situation in Ukraine; we would have received gas cheaper and in full, as Hungary, Serbia, Turkey, and other countries are receiving now as they are not participating in anti-Russian sanctions."The ex-president noted that Moldova had not fulfilled its obligations under the agreement it signed with Gazprom in October last year.On October 1, Russian energy company Gazprom said Moldova had repeatedly delayed payments for the gas supplied to it, warning that Chisinau's growing debt might lead to the termination of the current contract.Moldova is experiencing a grave economic and energy crisis because of rising energy prices and soaring inflation. The authorities are making attempts to stock up on firewood, coal, and fuel oil. In early August, the Moldovan energy regulator ANRE raised gas tariffs for consumers from 18.62 to 23 Moldovan lei per cubic meter (from $0.96 to $1.2 per 35.3 cubic feet), with the inflation reaching the 20-year record of 33.5% in mid-summer.
Ex-Moldovan President Says Current Gov't Risks Leaving Country Without Russian Gas

10:14 GMT 26.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / ANDREY GOLOVANOVA worker of Russian gas and oil giant Gazprom works on February 18, 2015 in Novoprtovskoye oil and gas condensates oilfield at Cape Kamenny in the Gulf of Ob shore line in the south-east of a peninsular in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District, 250 km north of the town of Nadym, northern Russia
© AFP 2022 / ANDREY GOLOVANOV
© AFP 2022 / ANDREY GOLOVANOV
CHISINAU (Sputnik) - Moldova could end up without gas supplies from Russia under the current government, which fails to fulfill its contractual obligations, former Moldovan President Igor Dodon told Sputnik.
"Chisinau might be left without Russian gas only through the fault of Chisinau itself," Dodon said, adding that "If there were a normal, pro-Moldovan, negotiable government in Moldova, it would agree with Russia, regardless of the situation in Ukraine; we would have received gas cheaper and in full, as Hungary, Serbia, Turkey, and other countries are receiving now as they are not participating in anti-Russian sanctions."
The ex-president noted that Moldova had not fulfilled its obligations under the agreement it signed with Gazprom in October last year.
"The activity of the government in this matter is a betrayal of the interests of the people, this is genocide," Dodon said, adding that reduced supply volumes open up opportunities for corruption schemes, which are already functioning.
On October 1, Russian energy company Gazprom said Moldova had repeatedly delayed payments for the gas supplied to it, warning that Chisinau's growing debt might lead to the termination of the current contract.
Moldova is experiencing a grave economic and energy crisis because of rising energy prices and soaring inflation. The authorities are making attempts to stock up on firewood, coal, and fuel oil. In early August, the Moldovan energy regulator ANRE raised gas tariffs for consumers from 18.62 to 23 Moldovan lei per cubic meter (from $0.96 to $1.2 per 35.3 cubic feet), with the inflation reaching the 20-year record of 33.5% in mid-summer.
