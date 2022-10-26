https://sputniknews.com/20221026/eu-to-issue-80-million-in-grants-to-north-macedonia-by-year-end---von-der-leyen-1102740597.html

EU to Issue $80 Million in Grants to North Macedonia by Year-End - Von der Leyen

EU to Issue $80 Million in Grants to North Macedonia by Year-End - Von der Leyen

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union will provide North Macedonia with 80 million euros ($80.6 million) in grants as part of a support package for the Balkan... 26.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-26T21:11+0000

2022-10-26T21:11+0000

2022-10-26T21:11+0000

world

europe

eu

north macedonia

energy crisis

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107614/01/1076140109_0:154:3095:1894_1920x0_80_0_0_245b3eb5d87e26687fe8b79d30f3f3eb.jpg

"We are putting forward now an energy package, a support package, for the whole Western Balkans. It begins with grants, 80 million [euros] grants here for North Macedonia as immediate budget support. It will help address the impact of the high energy prices on your citizens and on your businesses and we will finalize this by the end of the year so that you can get the funding already in January," von der Leyen said during a joint press conference with North Macedonian Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski in Skopje.Von der Leyen also promised to provide more financial support in the future, noting the importance of developing domestic renewable energy sources in order to achieve self-sufficiency. She also invited North Macedonia, a non-EU member that submitted an application to joint the bloc in 2004, to join the European joint procurement plan for gas.Since 2021, energy prices in EU countries have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the EU, energy prices have accelerated their growth, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas and pushing many European governments to resort to contingency measures. The EU has been looking for alternatives to Russian natural gas as it has pledged to end its dependence on fossil fuels.

north macedonia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

europe, eu, north macedonia, energy crisis