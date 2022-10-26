https://sputniknews.com/20221026/dirty-bomb-provocation-possible-in-ukraine-eu-under-control-of-us-mafia-1102654947.html

Dirty Bomb Provocation Possible in Ukraine; EU Under Control of US Mafia

International observers are concerned that a dirty bomb provocation in Ukraine could cause massive damage to the environment, create a health hazard, and be... 26.10.2022, Sputnik International

Dan Lazare, investigative journalist and author of America's Undeclared War, joins us to discuss the Ukraine dirty bomb provocation. Scott Ritter's latest article discusses the makeup of a dirty bomb and the potential physical and political fallout from the use of such a device.Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss Ukraine. Progressives in the House of Representatives wrote a letter to President Biden recommending that diplomacy be added as a tool along with weapons for war to address the Ukraine crisis. However, within hours the group backed down from their request.K. J. Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss China. The US is still discussing the possibility of defending the Taiwanese province from its homeland. Also, President Xi has been renewed as the leader of China after extremely successful economic and cultural improvements during his tenure.Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News Analyst, joins us to discuss the UK government crisis. A new multi-sector strike has been announced in France for this Thursday, October 27, with transport disruptions expected. Also, Rishi Sunak has taken over as Prime Minister in the UK and the King has requested that the conservative party form a new government.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. A new West Bank resistance group called the "Lion's Den" is rewriting the rules of engagement with Israel.Tunde Osazua, on the Africa Team of the Black Alliance for Peace (BAP) and coordinator of BAP’s US Out of Africa Network.", joins us to discuss Africa. The US is using Africom to defend its neo-colonial claims to the natural resources of the African continent.Dr. Margaret Flowers, Co-editor of Popular Resistance, joins us to discuss Haiti. The Haitian people are protesting by the tens of thousands in a move to prevent the Biden administration from instituting another military invasion.James Carey, host of The Left is Dead podcast, joins us to discuss Europe's self-destruction. Politicians are pushing back against the EU's attempt to control their economic and cultural decisions. Also, the US mafia uses the EU for its hegemonic designs and is now stealing their wealth in moves reminiscent of its actions against the Global South.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

