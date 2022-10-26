https://sputniknews.com/20221026/democrats-go-back-and-forth-on-supporting-ukraine-1102656172.html
Democrats Go Back and Forth on Supporting Ukraine
Democrats Go Back and Forth on Supporting Ukraine
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Kanye West being dropped by Adidas, and Democrats writing a letter... 26.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-26T04:16+0000
2022-10-26T04:16+0000
2022-10-26T09:08+0000
the backstory
ukraine
donbass
midterms
black panthers
radio
kanye west
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/19/1102656026_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f0043ddef0eb16ed869094084f3cfdd8.png
Democrats Go Back and Forth on Supporting Ukraine
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Kanye West being dropped by Adidas, and Democrats writing a letter to Joe Biden on Ukraine support.
Russell Bentley - Former Texas Resident, Former Soldier for Donetsk Republic | The War in Donbass, World War II, and The Logistics of WarMelik Abdul - Political Analyst, Writer, and Republican Strategist| Barack Obama was Never a Leftist, Abortion, and Black ConservativesIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Russell Bentley about humanitarian aid in Ukraine, alternate media, Russia can defeat Ukraine in a conventional war. Russell talked about the use of a dirty bomb in Ukraine and allegations of Ukraine already using a dirty bomb in the Donbass region. Russell spoke about the use of the term Nazi and why he makes a emphasis to call the regime in Ukraine Nazis.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Melik Abdul about Barack Obama's motives, the average Black American Democrat voter, and the 2022 midterms. Melik spoke about his work with the Obama campaign and what woke him up to the problems in the Democrat party. Melik commented on the cancellation of Kanye West and the accusations of anti-Semitism against Kanye West.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
ukraine
donbass
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/19/1102656026_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_84cf38bcb061323eeac60a18c53ed02a.png
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Lee Stranahan
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png
ukraine, donbass, midterms, black panthers, аудио, radio, kanye west
ukraine, donbass, midterms, black panthers, аудио, radio, kanye west
Democrats Go Back and Forth on Supporting Ukraine
04:16 GMT 26.10.2022 (Updated: 09:08 GMT 26.10.2022)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Kanye West being dropped by Adidas, and Democrats writing a letter to Joe Biden on Ukraine support.
Russell Bentley - Former Texas Resident, Former Soldier for Donetsk Republic | The War in Donbass, World War II, and The Logistics of War
Melik Abdul - Political Analyst, Writer, and Republican Strategist| Barack Obama was Never a Leftist, Abortion, and Black Conservatives
In the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Russell Bentley about humanitarian aid in Ukraine, alternate media, Russia can defeat Ukraine in a conventional war. Russell talked about the use of a dirty bomb in Ukraine and allegations of Ukraine already using a dirty bomb in the Donbass region. Russell spoke about the use of the term Nazi and why he makes a emphasis to call the regime in Ukraine Nazis.
In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Melik Abdul about Barack Obama's motives, the average Black American Democrat voter, and the 2022 midterms. Melik spoke about his work with the Obama campaign and what woke him up to the problems in the Democrat party. Melik commented on the cancellation of Kanye West and the accusations of anti-Semitism against Kanye West.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik