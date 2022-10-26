https://sputniknews.com/20221026/democrats-go-back-and-forth-on-supporting-ukraine-1102656172.html

Democrats Go Back and Forth on Supporting Ukraine

Democrats Go Back and Forth on Supporting Ukraine

On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Kanye West being dropped by Adidas, and Democrats writing a letter... 26.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-26T04:16+0000

2022-10-26T04:16+0000

2022-10-26T09:08+0000

the backstory

ukraine

donbass

midterms

black panthers

radio

kanye west

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/19/1102656026_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_f0043ddef0eb16ed869094084f3cfdd8.png

Democrats Go Back and Forth on Supporting Ukraine On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Kanye West being dropped by Adidas, and Democrats writing a letter to Joe Biden on Ukraine support.

Russell Bentley - Former Texas Resident, Former Soldier for Donetsk Republic | The War in Donbass, World War II, and The Logistics of WarMelik Abdul - Political Analyst, Writer, and Republican Strategist| Barack Obama was Never a Leftist, Abortion, and Black ConservativesIn the first hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Russell Bentley about humanitarian aid in Ukraine, alternate media, Russia can defeat Ukraine in a conventional war. Russell talked about the use of a dirty bomb in Ukraine and allegations of Ukraine already using a dirty bomb in the Donbass region. Russell spoke about the use of the term Nazi and why he makes a emphasis to call the regime in Ukraine Nazis.In the second hour, Lee and Jason Goodman spoke with Melik Abdul about Barack Obama's motives, the average Black American Democrat voter, and the 2022 midterms. Melik spoke about his work with the Obama campaign and what woke him up to the problems in the Democrat party. Melik commented on the cancellation of Kanye West and the accusations of anti-Semitism against Kanye West.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

ukraine

donbass

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Lee Stranahan https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/13/1082125222_0:0:293:292_100x100_80_0_0_a8bc846f559660e5bf7574f8a9608a1d.png

ukraine, donbass, midterms, black panthers, аудио, radio, kanye west