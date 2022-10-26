https://sputniknews.com/20221026/chief-twit-elon-musk-changes-bio-after-posting-video-of-entering-twitter-hq-1102738692.html

'Chief Twit': Elon Musk Changes Bio After Posting Video of 'Entering Twitter HQ'

'Chief Twit': Elon Musk Changes Bio After Posting Video of 'Entering Twitter HQ'

A Delaware judge gave Elon Musk until Friday to finalize his embattled deal to buy Twitter, or a lawsuit brought by the social media giant would be allowed to... 26.10.2022, Sputnik International

On Wednesday, Musk tweeted a cheeky video of him carrying a bathroom sink into Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California, saying “hope it sinks in.”At the same time, the mercurial billionaire changed his Twitter bio to “Chief Twit,” another reference to his purported finalization of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media giant. Although the deal for purchasing every single Twitter share was first reached in April, the important question remained of handling the company’s $13 billion in debt, which Musk has had to settle with a group of banks.A Delaware judge put that case on hold earlier this month, giving Musk until October 28 to finish the deal, or the case would proceed to trial. On a Monday conference call with several Wall Street lenders, Musk reportedly pledged to do so by the deadline.Musk has pledged a series of sweeping changes to how the social media platform works, including cracking down on automated bot accounts and verifying those belonging to humans. While he has been critical of the company's policing of speech on the site, Musk has not said whether he would undo former US President Donald Trump's ban from the platform, which was imposed in the wake of the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol by his supporters.

