'Chief Twit': Elon Musk Changes Bio After Posting Video of 'Entering Twitter HQ'
© Sputnik ScreenshotBillionaire industrialist Elon Musk walking into Twitter HQ in San Francisco carrying a sink "so it sinks in" that he's buying the social media platform. October 26, 2022.
A Delaware judge gave Elon Musk until Friday to finalize his embattled deal to buy Twitter, or a lawsuit brought by the social media giant would be allowed to proceed to trial. Musk has tried to back out of the deal, saying Twitter failed to give him essential information beforehand.
On Wednesday, Musk tweeted a cheeky video of him carrying a bathroom sink into Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, California, saying “hope it sinks in.”
Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022
At the same time, the mercurial billionaire changed his Twitter bio to “Chief Twit,” another reference to his purported finalization of a $44 billion deal to buy the social media giant. Although the deal for purchasing every single Twitter share was first reached in April, the important question remained of handling the company’s $13 billion in debt, which Musk has had to settle with a group of banks.
Musk claimed over the summer that the corporation had not supplied him with essential information, including about automated bots on the site, and tried to back out of the deal. In response, Twitter sued him, saying he’d illegally broken their contract and demanding he follow through on the purchase.
A Delaware judge put that case on hold earlier this month, giving Musk until October 28 to finish the deal, or the case would proceed to trial. On a Monday conference call with several Wall Street lenders, Musk reportedly pledged to do so by the deadline.
Musk has pledged a series of sweeping changes to how the social media platform works, including cracking down on automated bot accounts and verifying those belonging to humans. While he has been critical of the company's policing of speech on the site, Musk has not said whether he would undo former US President Donald Trump's ban from the platform, which was imposed in the wake of the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the US Capitol by his supporters.