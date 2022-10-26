https://sputniknews.com/20221026/billionaire-blues-adidas-drops-west-1102657134.html

Billionaire Blues: Adidas Drops West

Kanye West’s antisemitic comments have cost him his billionaire status. The rapper and fashion designer, who loves to create controversy, started his most recent tirade with a t-shirt design he unveiled during a Paris Fashion Week show. The t-shirt read “White Lives Matter.” The 45- year-old then doubled down on his unseemly statements during interviews before writing a Tweet about the Jewish community saying he was going “defcon 3 on Jewish people” and accused rapper Puff Diddy of being under control of the Jewish community. Those antisemitic comments have now cost him his partnership with Adidas.Adidas’ decision on Tuesday to drop West will cost them $246 million this year.West first taunted Adidas by saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what? Now what?” during an episode of the podcast “Drink Champs.” The German sportswear company joined the French fashion house Balenciaga, JPMorgan Chase, talent agency CAA, and Hollywood financier and producer MRC in dropping the artist as a business partner. Gap ended its partnership with West last month and on Monday announced that they would be pulling all Yeezy Gap products from their stores and website.

