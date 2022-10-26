https://sputniknews.com/20221026/bidens-approval-rating-slumps-to-new-low-as-dems-brace-for-painful-midterms-1102667874.html

Biden’s Approval Rating Slumps to New Low as Dems Brace For Painful Midterms

Joe Biden’s response to runaway inflation, skyrocketing gas and food prices, and a looming economic recession have all contributed to the dismally low approval... 26.10.2022, Sputnik International

President Joe Biden's approval rating is taking ever more hits of late, feeding into Democratic concerns ahead of the looming US midterm elections.As Democrats face a robust challenge from the Republicans for control of both the House and Senate on November 8, Biden’s approval rating slumped closer to the lowest level of his presidency, a Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll revealed on Tuesday.54 percent of Americans disapprove of Biden’s job performance, the two-day national poll showed. A mere 39 percent of those surveyed voiced approval of how the Democratic POTUS was tackling the challenges facing the country, which is one percentage point lower than just a week earlier.Conducted online, the poll gathered responses from 1,005 adults, including 447 Democrats and 369 Republicans, to show that one third of Americans believed the current state of the economy was the country's biggest problem. The survey discovered that one in 10 thought that the Biden administration was failing to duly tackle the problem of crime. Republicans have been faulting the Biden administration and Democrat-run cities for purportedly record crime levels. At least a dozen cities were said to have broken records for murders in 2021, according to US media reports in December last year, based on local police department data.As for national abortion rights, only one in 20 of those surveyed singled this out as a key issue in the October 25 poll. In June, the US Supreme Court overturned the landmark decision of Roe v. Wade that had guaranteed Americans’ access to abortion for 50 years. After the move returned regulatory authority over abortions to the individual states, Democrats campaigned on federally codifying abortion protections if given a strong majority in the midterms. Inflation, crime, and abortion have been singled out as the key issues influencing the minds of voters this year, according to polls.After peaking at 55 percent in March 2021, throughout the year Joe Biden's numbers have floundered in the polls. His approval rating plummeted to as low as 36 percent in May and June.Biden’s scores have been lower than the worst numbers ever registered by his predecessor Donald Trump (37% job rating, 41% economic handling). This persistent unpopularity of the 79-year-old president has been feeding into the view that Republicans stand a good chance of winning control of the US House of Representatives and, possibly, the Senate on November 8, allowing them to hold increasingly assertive sway over Biden’s legislative agenda through the second half of his term.An aggregate of state and national polling conducted earlier in the month found Republicans were headed towards taking both the House and the Senate, while also leading in nearly two dozen gubernatorial races.On November 8, all 435 seats in the House of Representatives will be contested, alongside 35 Senate seats. The Senate is currently composed of 50 Republicans, 48 Democrats, and 2 Independents, with the Democrats maintaining a legislative majority due to alignment with the Independents, and Vice President Kamala Harris holding a critical tiebreaker vote as president of the Senate.In the House of Representatives, Democrats currently hold a majority of 220 to 212, with three vacant seats. A total of 218 seats is needed to seize a majority in the lower chamber.Research organizations, including the FiveThirtyEight project, on October 25 forecast a likely Republican majority in the House of Representatives, with the Democrats’ chances of retaining control of the Senate reportedly estimated at 50-50.

