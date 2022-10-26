https://sputniknews.com/20221026/biden-says-us-in-decisive-decade-will-continue-to-lead-on-world-stage-1102741244.html
Biden Says US in ‘Decisive Decade,’ Will Continue to Lead on World Stage
Biden Says US in ‘Decisive Decade,’ Will Continue to Lead on World Stage
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is in a decisive decade and will continue to act as a leader on the world stage, US President Joe Biden said on... 26.10.2022, Sputnik International
2022-10-26T21:19+0000
2022-10-26T21:19+0000
2022-10-26T21:19+0000
americas
us
biden
joe biden
biden administration
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/11/1101967034_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_958a4b18a46ee25f7ce2c247c2a0a1ce.jpg
The United States is in a "decisive decade," Biden said, according to a White House pool report.The country will continue to lead on the world stage with both, diplomacy and the "finest fighting force in the history of the world," Biden said.The United States will lead on issues including climate change and countering Russia in Ukraine, Biden said.Washington has a responsibility to manage the increasing competition with Beijing and does not seek a conflict, Biden added.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/11/1101967034_125:0:2856:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1c9e31484192e17aafce73c426707ae5.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us, biden, joe biden, biden administration
us, biden, joe biden, biden administration
Biden Says US in ‘Decisive Decade,’ Will Continue to Lead on World Stage
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is in a decisive decade and will continue to act as a leader on the world stage, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.
The United States is in a "decisive decade," Biden said, according to a White House pool report.
The country will continue to lead on the world stage with both, diplomacy and the "finest fighting force in the history of the world," Biden said.
The United States will lead on issues including climate change and countering Russia in Ukraine, Biden said.
Washington has a responsibility to manage the increasing competition with Beijing and does not seek a conflict, Biden added.