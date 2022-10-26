International
Biden Says US in 'Decisive Decade,' Will Continue to Lead on World Stage
Biden Says US in ‘Decisive Decade,’ Will Continue to Lead on World Stage
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is in a decisive decade and will continue to act as a leader on the world stage, US President Joe Biden said on... 26.10.2022, Sputnik International
The United States is in a "decisive decade," Biden said, according to a White House pool report.The country will continue to lead on the world stage with both, diplomacy and the "finest fighting force in the history of the world," Biden said.The United States will lead on issues including climate change and countering Russia in Ukraine, Biden said.Washington has a responsibility to manage the increasing competition with Beijing and does not seek a conflict, Biden added.
21:19 GMT 26.10.2022
US President Joe Biden stops for ice cream at Baskin Robbins in Portland, Oregon, October 15, 2022.
US President Joe Biden stops for ice cream at Baskin Robbins in Portland, Oregon, October 15, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 26.10.2022
© AFP 2022 / SAUL LOEB
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States is in a decisive decade and will continue to act as a leader on the world stage, US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday.
The United States is in a "decisive decade," Biden said, according to a White House pool report.
The country will continue to lead on the world stage with both, diplomacy and the "finest fighting force in the history of the world," Biden said.
The United States will lead on issues including climate change and countering Russia in Ukraine, Biden said.
Washington has a responsibility to manage the increasing competition with Beijing and does not seek a conflict, Biden added.
