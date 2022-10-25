US Notified About Russia’s Annual Nuclear Exercise Grom: Pentagon

https://sputniknews.com/20221025/us-notified-about-russias-annual-nuclear-exercise-grom-pentagon-1102662979.html
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has been notified about Russia's annual nuclear exercise Grom and Washington considers it to be in compliance with the...
"Yes, the US was notified and, as we've highlighted before, this is a routine annual exercise by Russia, and so, in this regard, Russia is complying with its arms control obligations, and its transparency commitments to make those notifications and so that is something that we'll continue to keep an eye on," Ryder said during a press briefing.Russia will conduct its annual strategic nuclear exercise Grom that tests the country's nuclear-capable systems. While the location of the Grom exercise is currently unknown, NATO's similar Steadfast Noon exercise is set to take place some 600 miles away from Russia, according to US officials.NATO's Steadfast Noon military drills aimed at exercising the alliance's nuclear deterrence capabilities are taking place in Belgium, as well as over the North Sea and the United Kingdom from October 17-30. The training involves 14 countries and up to 60 aircraft of various types, including surveillance and tanker aircraft.Earlier, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the Western military alliance will likewise monitor the Grom exercise, which tests Russia's nuclear-capable systems.
19:07 GMT 25.10.2022 (Updated: 07:48 GMT 26.10.2022)
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States has been notified about Russia’s annual nuclear exercise Grom and Washington considers it to be in compliance with the existing transparency commitments, US Defense Department spokesperson Pat Ryder said on Tuesday.
"Yes, the US was notified and, as we've highlighted before, this is a routine annual exercise by Russia, and so, in this regard, Russia is complying with its arms control obligations, and its transparency commitments to make those notifications and so that is something that we'll continue to keep an eye on," Ryder said during a press briefing.
Russia will conduct its annual strategic nuclear exercise Grom
that tests the country's nuclear-capable systems. While the location of the Grom exercise is currently unknown, NATO's similar Steadfast Noon exercise is set to take place some 600 miles away from Russia, according to US officials.
NATO's Steadfast Noon military drills aimed at exercising the alliance's nuclear deterrence capabilities are taking place in Belgium, as well as over the North Sea and the United Kingdom from October 17-30. The training involves 14 countries and up to 60 aircraft of various types, including surveillance and tanker aircraft.
Earlier, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said the Western military alliance will likewise monitor the Grom exercise, which tests Russia's nuclear-capable systems.