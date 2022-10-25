https://sputniknews.com/20221025/us-committed-to-arctic-council-cooperation-but-not-with-russia-at-present---state-dept-1102652572.html

US Committed to Arctic Council Cooperation But Not With Russia at Present - State Dept.

US Committed to Arctic Council Cooperation But Not With Russia at Present - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The United States remains committed to supporting cooperation within the Arctic Council and other international organizations, but... 25.10.2022, Sputnik International

2022-10-25T20:47+0000

2022-10-25T20:47+0000

2022-10-25T20:47+0000

world

us

us-russia relations

russia

arctic council

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/14/1082943473_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8c94779f2c22eeaa5b4a71a6baebb459.jpg

“Russia’s war in Ukraine has made cooperation with Moscow virtually impossible at this time. The United States will continue to sustain institutions for Arctic cooperation and positions in these institutions to manage the impact of increasing activity in the region,” Burkett said during a conversation at the Polar Institute.The Deputy Assistant Secretary of State said the Arctic Council is a great example of cooperation and remains the major intergovernmental forum that is working very successfully.Burkett also said that like-minded members of the Arctic Council resumed collaboration on projects that do not include Russia, which translates into 60% of the the Council's work.The White House Arctic Executive Steering Committee chief David Balton emphasized that individual US scientists can work with their Russian colleagues and the Biden administration has issued special guidance regulating how to do so.On March 3, the United States and its allies paused their participation in Arctic Council sessions after Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine. Later on, Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and the United States announced their intent to resume work on a limited basis and within the framework of projects that do not involve Russia.

https://sputniknews.com/20221025/norwegian-prime-minister-speaks-out-against-isolation-of-russia-1102622600.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, us-russia relations, russia, arctic council